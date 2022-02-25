Solar Media
US residential solar platform raises US$375m for business expansion

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Off-Grid, Projects
Americas

Latest

Sunnova more than halves net loss as customer numbers swell

News

California urged not to rest on laurels despite renewables progress

News

Upstream manufacturing ‘of paramount necessity’ for India’s solar sector, report says

News

PV Price Watch: Peak delays in container shipping behind us as prices edge slowly downwards

News

Lightsource bp expanding into Asian solar markets as 25GW plans progress

News

EDP Renewables unveils US$7.4bn APAC investment plan after closing Sunseap deal

News

China expected to add up to 99GW of solar PV every year through 2025, Europe now its largest export market

News

LONGi 4GW Taizhou cell project set to start operations in August

News

Gigawatts of solar, wind earmarked for powering Texas green hydrogen hub

Palmetto said it was looking to expand into other clean energy products and services in time. Image: Solar City

Clean energy marketplace and technology services platform Palmetto has raised US$375 million to support its business expansion as it looks to drive uptake of rooftop solar and expand to offer new products. 

The Charleston, South Carolina-based company will use the funds to grow its marketplace of independent contractors and develop its overall operating efficiencies in order to expand its addressable market, it said in a statement.

Palmetto said the US residential solar market was a US$100 billion marker but that only 3% of the 70 million homes in the country have PV systems in place.

Its business model employs third-party services and a subscription-based revenue model that meant it was able to charge 30% less that its rivals, Palmetto said, adding that the model decoupled revenue growth from operating expenses creating a “win-win” for homeowners and the company.

It also has a proprietary software platform that manages the survey, design, engineering, financing, permitting, maintenance and active system monitoring of the installation.

“Palmetto is the first distributed energy company built from a software foundation, which enables us to scale unlike any other clean energy provider,” said Chris Kemper, chairman, founder and CEO of Palmetto.

Celebrating a “major milestone” for the company, Kemper said he was looking to leverage Palmetto’s “unique operating model” to continue the company’s growth, eventually expanding into other clean energy products and services.

The round was led by Social Capital, with participation from new and existing investors including ArcTern Ventures, Gaingels, Lerer Hippeau and MacKinnon, Bennett & Co.

