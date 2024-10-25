Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

US ROUND-UP: Pine Gate and Enfinity secure finance, ENGIE signs PPA with Google

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

US ROUND-UP: Pine Gate and Enfinity secure finance, ENGIE signs PPA with Google

News

Building solar PV without storage in Chile is financially inviable

Features

Lihao Clean Energy plans to build a polysilicon plant in Angola

News

Trina Solar i-TOPCon solar cell reaches 25.9% efficiency, supplies 1GW Vertex modules

News

US Treasury finalises 45X Advanced Manufacturing tax credit rules

News

Arctech signs 2.3GW tracker deal for Saudi Arabia’s Haden project

News

NextEra Energy targets 81GW of renewables and energy storage by 2027

News

Why PV’s patent battles are heating up

Features, Long Reads

Enphase lowers Q4 revenue forecast off the back of slow sales

News

JinkoSolar launches Tiger Neo 3.0 range of TOPCon modules

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A Pine Creek Renewables project.
Pine Creek Renewables currently has more than 30GW of renewable power capacity under development. Image: Pine Creek Renewables.

There have been a number of financial developments in the US this week, with Pine Gate Renewables and Enfinity Global securing financing, while ENGIE’s North American arm has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Google.

Pine Gate Renewables secures US$288 million

North Carolina-based Pine Gate Renewables has closed a US$288 million preferred equity investment with funds from Blackstone Credit & Insurance, to support the development of six solar projects with a combined capacity of 780MW.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The projects will be split across two states, and Pine Gate noted that the facilities will be backed by corporate offtake agreements. However, the developer did not specify where the projects will be built, or identify the offtake partners, for this part of its portfolio. The company currently has more than 30GW of renewable power capacity currently under development.

“Leading Pine Gate’s first preferred equity investment was a significant milestone for our team and the enterprise at large,” said Meghan Comiskey, executive vice president for structured finance at Pine Gate Renewables. “A multiportfolio transaction with the exceptional partnership of Blackstone enables us to scale our business efficiently as we generate the power of tomorrow.”

Enfinity Global to develop 608MW portfolio

Florida-headquartered Enfinity Global has closed a US$97 million structured credit facility with global financial institution Nomura, to support a portfolio of solar assets with a combined capacity of 608MW.

The assets are considerably varied, with some in operation and others under construction, across three grids: the California Independent System Operator (CAISO); the Western Electricity Coordinating Council (WEEC), which covers western states including California, Nevada and New Mexico; and the Southeastern Electric Reliability Council (SERC), which covers states in the east including Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas.

The credit facility also includes a potential upsize of US$400 million to further expand Enfinity’s US portfolio, which currently consists of 14.8GW of solar PV and energy storage capacity.

ENGIE North America signs PPA with Google

The North American arm of French renewable power company ENGIE has signed a PPA with technology giant Google, to deliver power from its Chillingham solar project in Bell County, Texas.

The project has a total operating capacity of 350GW, and the Google deal will see the technology giant acquire 90MW of this capacity. ENGIE is currently developing the project, north of Austin, and plans to commission the facility later this year. The deal was completed through LevelTen Energy’s Accelerated Process (LEAP), a programme developed by LevelTen and Google to accelerate the timeframe for signing PPAs, which the developers claim can cut power acquisition time by up to 80%.

Last week, LevelTen director Plácido Ostos told PV Tech Premium that Europe has seen a stabilisation in solar PPA prices after months of decline, as “there has been a lot of competition” for deals across the continent.

“We’re pleased to further our collaboration with ENGIE with new carbon-free energy from its Chillingham plant that will supply our operations in Texas with clean power,” said Amanda Peterson Corio, global head of data center energy at Google. “This agreement is another example of how using our scalable procurement approach is transforming the way the industry sells and purchases power, and ultimately speeds up the development of carbon free electricity.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV manufacturing out to 2030: navigating through the second PV downturn

5 November 2024
10am GMT
FREE WEBINAR - Dr. Finlay Colville, Head of Research at PV-Tech, will revisit his two pivotal talks from the recent PV CellTech USA 2024 in the San Francisco Bay Area, offering an in-depth analysis of the PV manufacturing landscape. As the solar industry enters the Terawatt era, Dr. Colville will explore the technological advancements in recent years and what is set to unfold to the end of the decade.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

13 November 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST
This webinar by PVcase will provide an understanding of data risk for renewable energy projects and the challenges it poses, providing you with practical strategies and best practices to ensure data accuracy and reliability throughout your entire project. You'll explore innovative solutions offered by PVcase, including end-to-end automation, high-fidelity data analysis, and seamless data transfer, which can transform solar project development. By staying informed about the latest challenges and leveraging cutting-edge technology, you'll maximise project success, protect financial investments, and contribute to the broader goal of accelerating the clean energy transition. Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance the success and reliability of your solar developments.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA 2025

23 April 2025
Dallas, Texas USA
To bring buyers and sellers of power together, the Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA will cover strategies to optimize renewable energy trading, procurement, and offtake structures across U.S. markets.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2025

27 May 2025
London, UK
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
americas, deals, enfinity global, engie, finance, google, pine gate renewables, ppa, projects, us

Read Next

A Lihao Clean Energy project.

Lihao Clean Energy plans to build a polysilicon plant in Angola

October 25, 2024
Sonangol and Qinghai Lihao Clean Energy plan to build a polysilicon plant, which will produce PV modules made of quartz ore, in Angola.
US secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen makes a speech.

US Treasury finalises 45X Advanced Manufacturing tax credit rules

October 24, 2024
The US Treasury has finalised its rules for the 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Tax Credit under the Inflation Reduction Act.
Arctech signs the deal to provide trackers to the Haden project.

Arctech signs 2.3GW tracker deal for Saudi Arabia’s Haden project

October 24, 2024
Arctech has signed a deal to provide 2.3GW of its Skyline II solar trackers to ACWA Power’s Haden project in Saudi Arabia.
The Sonoran Solar Energy Center project in Arizona has 260MW of solar PV capacity and 260MW/1GWh of BESS

NextEra Energy targets 81GW of renewables and energy storage by 2027

October 24, 2024
US utility NextEra Energy Partners has planned to have a renewables and energy storage portfolio of 81GW by 2027.
An Enphase Energy factory.

Enphase lowers Q4 revenue forecast off the back of slow sales

October 24, 2024
Enphase Energy posted revenue of US$380.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, and sold around 1.7 million microinverters.
Solar panels from a project from developer EDP Renewables

‘Low hanging fruit is gone’ for US solar developers, says EDP CEO

October 23, 2024
Ganapathy said that her company has consciously established solar, storage and wind projects in a “broad mix” of US states

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Trina Solar i-TOPCon solar cell reaches 25.9% efficiency, supplies 1GW Vertex modules

News

‘Low hanging fruit is gone’ for US solar developers, says EDP CEO

News

US Department of Treasury includes solar ingots and wafers in 25% tax credit

News

US Treasury finalises 45X Advanced Manufacturing tax credit rules

News

Saudi Arabia confirms bidders for 3.6GW solar tender

News

Trina Solar sues Canadian Solar over alleged TOPCon patent infringement in the US

News

Upcoming Events

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
October 30, 2024

PV manufacturing out to 2030: navigating through the second PV downturn

Upcoming Webinars
November 5, 2024
10am GMT

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

Upcoming Webinars
November 13, 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.