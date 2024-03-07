Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

US solar installations reach 32.4GWdc in 2023

By Simon Yuen
Power Plants, Companies, Markets & Finance, Projects
Americas

Latest

Policy clarity vital to India’s residential rooftop solar additions

Features, Interviews

US solar installations reach 32.4GWdc in 2023

News

France awards 912MWp in latest ground-mount PV tender

News

Atlas Renewable Energy signs 375GWh 24/7 PPA with Codelco

News

Encavis starts construction on 260MW solar PV plant in Germany

News

Tongwei receives 700MW module order from Italian CMC affiliate

News

LONGi signs silicon deal with Ferroglobe, launches ‘dust-proof’ module in Australia

News

California PUC policy proposal “significant misstep” for community solar growth

News

X-Elio secures €89 million for 123MWp projects in Spain

News

Arevon Energy to power Meta’s operations with 349MWac solar project in Missouri

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
An ENGIE solar project in the US state of Massachusetts.
The utility-scale segment in the US installed a 22.5GWdc in 2023. Image: ENGIE

The US installed 32.4GWdc of solar last year with every segment except community solar setting annual installation records, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie.

According to the two organisations’ jointly published US Solar Market Insight report, the US installed 32.4GWdc of capacity in 2023, a 51% year-on-year increase. Not only was it the industry’s biggest year by far, but it also exceeded 30GWdc of capacity for the first time. Solar also accounted for 53% of all new electricity-generating capacity added to the US grid in 2023, making up over half of the new generating capacity for the first time.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Every segment within the solar industry enjoyed growth. For example, the residential segment set another annual record of 6.8GWdc installed in 2023, growing by 13% over 2022. However, residential installations declined quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to customers rushing to take advantage of more favourable net metering rules before the switch to net billing in April 2023. The surge in California offset declines in other states mostly due to interest rate increases.

The commercial solar segment also broke an annual record that has stood since 2017, with 1,851MWdc installed, growing by 19% over 2022. In Q4 2023, commercial solar grew by 71% quarter-on-quarter, driven mainly by a surge of NEM 2.0 installations in California. California accounted for 35% of the national installed capacity in 2023, with installations growing by 34% year-on-year. In addition to California, New Jersey, New York, Illinois and Massachusetts also drove growth in commercial solar. Non-traditional states such as Georgia and Texas were also attractive to many developers who wanted to build commercial solar projects due to low development costs, low building penetration and ample land.

Additionally, the continued easing of supply chain constraints and lower system costs supported the development of this sector throughout 2023.

The utility-scale segment in the US installed 22.5GWdc in 2023, representing 77% annual growth and nearly 10GWdc more than in 2022. In Q4 2023, more than 10GWdc of the utility-scale segment was installed. This growth reflected the market impact of supply chain constraints in 2022, as many of the projects completed in 2023 were delayed buildouts of 2022 pipelines.

Compared to residential, commercial and utility-scale solar, the community solar sector only had a 3% year-on-year increase, reaching 1,148MWdc last year. 2023 marked the third consecutive year national annual capacity exceeded 1GWdc.

The capacity increases in Maryland and New Jersey were impressive, with both states increasing by 169% and 608% year-on-year, respectively. Installations in New York state decreased slightly in 2023 compared to 2022, but annual additions in the state still comprised 45% of total national installations.

However, obstacles continued to exist in some mature markets. Installed capacity in Massachusetts, for example, declined by 2% from 2022 as developers continued to wait on siting, permitting, and interconnection reform.

Installations in 2024

Looking ahead, SEIA and Wood Mackenzie expected that in all segments combined, around 5GWdc more would be installed in 2024 than 2023, for a total of nearly 38GWdc. Commercial, community and utility-scale segments will grow by 19%, 15% and 26% respectively in 2024, thanks to the pipelines of late-stage and under-construction projects in each of these segments.

However, residential solar is expected to decline by 13% this year. SEIA and Wood Mackenzie said California’s shift to net billing will result in lower installation volumes in 2024. Additionally, the negative impacts of higher interest rates are expected to continue this year, lowering both sales and installations in other states.

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

21 March 2024
4pm (GMT)
This special webinar will look at one of the most important changes impacting PV manufacturing today; how to establish and sustain new facilities around the world. For more than two decades, policy-makers have grappled with the challenges of nurturing domestic manufacturing sectors. Many countries have tried to create domestic sectors: Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Europe and the U.S. But success stories have been rare. Mistakes seem to be repeated. And all the while, Chinese dominance of the industry has only increased. However, in the past 2-3 years, new drivers have emerged that suggest the dream of a global PV manufacturing ecosystem could be a reality. Join us as we shed light on this.
More Info

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
installation figures, pv power plants, seia, Solar Energy Industries Association, solar pv, us, usa, wood mackenzie, woodmac

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Iberdrola to build 245MW PV plant in Sicily, Italy’s “largest”

News

LONGi urges Chinese government to crack down on unreasonably low module prices

News

Atlas Renewable Energy signs 375GWh 24/7 PPA with Codelco

News

EU approves ban on products made with forced labour

News

Hive Energy acquires 272MW solar projects in Poland

News

PV manufacturers’ “survival mode” needs EU OPEX support, says ESMC

Features, Featured Articles

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA

Unlocking the C&I rooftop market with Sunman’s lightweight solar applications

Upcoming Webinars
March 20, 2024
10am CET

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

Upcoming Webinars
March 21, 2024
4pm (GMT)
© Solar Media Limited 2024