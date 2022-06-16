Subscribe
US solar must work through latent demand 'bubble' before AD/CVD intervention is felt

By Liam Stoker
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Despite US President Joe Biden’s AD/CVD intervention, US solar continues to face delays owing to a “bubble” of demand that has built up over the last year.

However any prospective legal challenge to the waiving of tariffs faces an uphill struggle given the timelines involved, PV Tech’s latest Insights webinar has heard.

PV Tech was joined earlier this week by Clean Energy Associates’ Paul Wormser and Stoel Rives’ Morten Lund to discuss President Biden’s two-year waiving of anti-dumping and countervailing tariffs on solar cells and modules originating from Southeast Asia and, crucially, the next steps for the markets in light of the intervention.

While Biden’s executive action has undoubtedly removed uncertainty in the marketplace and opened up module supply, there remains a “bubble” of demand that has been building since the Biden administration’s withhold and release order on imports containing products linked to silicon metal provider Hoshine. That order prompted the seizure of some solar module shipments at the US border, complicating supply.

That bubble was further exacerbated by the risk posed by the Department of Commerce’s AD/CVD investigation and the latent demand will “take some time to be worked through”, Wormser said, adding that most manufacturers are now sold out through this year, with some sold out into 2023 and 2024.

There is good news for developers, EPCs and other importers however with the verdict that any prospective legal challenge to the executive action – which has been mooted as a possibility – faces an “uphill struggle” given the two-year time limit on the waiver, as discussed by Lund.

The full webinar can be viewed on demand below.

Read Next

Inside the White House meeting with solar manufacturers aiming to formulate PV production strategy

June 16, 2022
Earlier this week (14 June), White House officials and solar manufacturers sat down with one another to discuss how the Biden Administration could kickstart PV manufacturing via its recently enacted Defense Production Act (DPA).  

8minute Solar Energy hires first chief technology officer

June 15, 2022
US solar developer 8minute Solar Energy is aiming to further its technological know-how with the appointment of its first chief technology officer (CTO).

US solar remains beset by underperformance issues as capex costs on the rise

June 14, 2022
Utility-scale solar in the US remains plagued by underperformance issues as capex costs have risen for the “first time in decades”.
PV Tech Premium

PV cleaning robots: new test methods for a new technology

June 14, 2022
With PV cleaning robots posing significant advantages for solar O&M, Ben Figgis of the Qatar Environment & Energy Research Institute of Hamad bin Khalifa University, explores recent developments of standards in the field.

Manufacturers urged to bolster inventories amid ‘extremely fragile’ supply chains

June 14, 2022
Manufacturers in a range of sectors should consider fattening their inventories as quickly as possible to mitigate a prolonged disruption to global supply chains, according to a report.

Azure Power strikes ‘first-of-its-kind strategic partnership’ with investment in solar manufacturer

June 13, 2022
Indian independent power producer (IPP) Azure Power has made a US$12.9 million investment in solar manufacturer Premier Energies while also locking in domestic PV module supply from the company.

