Maxeon sues Hanwha QCells over alleged US TOPCon cell patent infringement

The lawsuit follows an investigation launched by Maxeon last November against several companies regarding US TOPCon patent infringement, although the company had not disclosed any specifics regarding the patents or the names of the companies it was investigating.

“In November 2023, Maxeon initiated a TOPCon patent infringement investigation in the United States, and this lawsuit against Hanwha Q CELLS, along with recent similar actions against Canadian Solar, Inc. and REC Solar Holdings AS, are results of that investigation,” said Marc Robinson, associate general counsel at Maxeon. “Maxeon has the responsibility to protect the leadership position it has earned from its substantial R&D investments and will continue to enforce its patent rights against those who are attempting to sell infringing products in the U.S. and its other markets.”

PV Tech has reached out to Qcells for a comment on the Maxeon lawsuit.

This is the latest patent infringement filed by Maxeon, after last week’s against REC Solar and Canadian Solar in March.

Outside the US, the company has filed two lawsuits against Chinese solar manufacturers Aiko and Tongwei in 2023, both in Germany.

Last November, the lawsuit against Aiko alleged infringement of Maxeon’s European patent for solar cell architectures. Maxeon said its patent relates to proprietary and fundamental solar cell architectures for rear or back contact solar cells, also known as all-back contact (ABC) solar cells or IBC solar cells.

Whereas the patent infringement lawsuit against Tongwei concerns Maxeon’s shingled solar cell panel technology – European patent no. EP3522045 B1 – which it claims Tongwei has infringed on in the German market.

“Last year, we filed lawsuits against Tongwei with respect to our Shingled Hypercell technology and against Aiko with respect to our IBC technology, further examples of Maxeon rigorously defending our IP in all our markets,” a Maxeon spokesperson told PV Tech.