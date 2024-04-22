Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Maxeon sues Hanwha QCells over alleged US TOPCon cell patent infringement

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Cell Processing, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

Maxeon sues Hanwha QCells over alleged US TOPCon cell patent infringement

News

US to announce US$7 billion rooftop solar programme on Earth Day 2024

News

First Solar, ZSW to develop thin-film, CIGS and perovskite technology

News

Testing times

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews, Long Reads

WFES 2024: HJT modules exceed 700W as larger module trend continues

News

China adds 45.7GW of solar PV in Q1 2024, up from 33.7GW in Q1 2023

News

Solargis: poorest air quality “in decades” undermines India’s solar power generation

News

IEA PVPS report: Low module prices keep solar competitive as overcapacity persists

News

Highland Materials secures US$255.6 million 48C tax credit to build polysilicon plant in the US

News

From PERC to TOPCon: Navigating the evolution of solar technology

Features, Guest Blog
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Following an investigation last November in the US, Maxeon has sued Canadian Solar, REC Solar and Hanwha Qcells for patent infringement. Image: Maxeon.

Solar manufacturer Maxeon Solar Technologies has initiated a patent infringement lawsuit in the US against Korean-owned PV manufacturer Hanwha Qcells.

Filed in the Eastern District of Texas, US, Maxeon alleges an infringement on patents related to tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell technology.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The lawsuit follows an investigation launched by Maxeon last November against several companies regarding US TOPCon patent infringement, although the company had not disclosed any specifics regarding the patents or the names of the companies it was investigating.

“In November 2023, Maxeon initiated a TOPCon patent infringement investigation in the United States, and this lawsuit against Hanwha Q CELLS, along with recent similar actions against Canadian Solar, Inc. and REC Solar Holdings AS, are results of that investigation,” said Marc Robinson, associate general counsel at Maxeon. “Maxeon has the responsibility to protect the leadership position it has earned from its substantial R&D investments and will continue to enforce its patent rights against those who are attempting to sell infringing products in the U.S. and its other markets.”

PV Tech has reached out to Qcells for a comment on the Maxeon lawsuit.

This is the latest patent infringement filed by Maxeon, after last week’s against REC Solar and Canadian Solar in March.

Outside the US, the company has filed two lawsuits against Chinese solar manufacturers Aiko and Tongwei in 2023, both in Germany.

Last November, the lawsuit against Aiko alleged infringement of Maxeon’s European patent for solar cell architectures. Maxeon said its patent relates to proprietary and fundamental solar cell architectures for rear or back contact solar cells, also known as all-back contact (ABC) solar cells or IBC solar cells.

Whereas the patent infringement lawsuit against Tongwei concerns Maxeon’s shingled solar cell panel technology – European patent no. EP3522045 B1 – which it claims Tongwei has infringed on in the German market.

“Last year, we filed lawsuits against Tongwei with respect to our Shingled Hypercell technology and against Aiko with respect to our IBC technology, further examples of Maxeon rigorously defending our IP in all our markets,” a Maxeon spokesperson told PV Tech.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
Hanwha Qcells, lawsuit, legal affairs, maxeon, maxeon solar technologies, patent dispute, patent infringement, us

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Maxeon sues REC Solar over US TOPCon cell patent infringement

News

South Africa electricity minister opens 540MW solar-plus-storage plant

News

Researchers develop ‘half-tandem’ perovskite solar cells with conversion efficiency of 27.63%

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

Biden administration to lift bifacial solar tariff exemption – report

News

Upcoming Events

PV Modules to the U.S. in 2024: Suppliers, Traceability, Technologies & Reliability

Upcoming Webinars
April 25, 2024
5pm BST (9am PDT)

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 1, 2024
Dallas, Texas

Modular design with innovative optimiser allows Anker’s home storage system to deliver 5% more usable energy

Upcoming Webinars
May 8, 2024

Mid-year PV industry 2024 dynamics: shipments, market leaders & technology trends

Upcoming Webinars
May 9, 2024
4pm BST (8am PDT)

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Sydney, Australia
© Solar Media Limited 2024