US wholesaler Guzman Energy inks PPA for 110MW project

By Simon Yuen
Guzman Energy will offtake all renewable power generated by Sonnedix Solar Fountain. Image: Guzman Energy

US Wholesale power provider Guzman Energy has secured a power purchase agreement (PPA) with renewable energy producer Sonnedix for a 110MW solar project in the US. 

Guzman Energy will offtake all renewable power generated by Sonnedix Solar Fountain in El Paso County, Colorado, for its power portfolio, adding that the portfolio is used to serve current and future wholesale customer power loads. 

The Sonnedix Solar Fountain project is expected to be operational in early 2025 and generate about 312,670MWh during its first year.

Sonnedix Solar Fountain is a great strategic fit for the Guzman Energy power portfolio as we look to build and purchase power generation with the right economic and environmental characteristics,” said Christopher Miller of Guzman Energy CEO. 

He added: “(Our) wholesale power customers look to us for affordable and stable power pricing, reliability, and clean energy. Sonnedix Solar Fountain fits the bill.”

Last year, Guzman Energy received approval from the Delta County Board of Commissioners for a limited use permit required to install and operate the proposed Garnet Mesa Solar project in Southern Delta County, Colorado. When complete, Garnet Mesa Solar will produce more than 194,000MWh of electricity each year.

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

6 June 2023

6 June 2023
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2023 & 2024. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!
