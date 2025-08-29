Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Verano Energy secures financing for 83MW/660MWh solar-plus-storage project in Chile

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

JA Solar launches DesertBlue module for desert and semi-arid markets

News

Verano Energy secures financing for 83MW/660MWh solar-plus-storage project in Chile

News

UK solar generation hits record 9.91TWh in the first six months of 2025

News

kWh Analytics launches new renewable energy insurance cover for severe storms

News

US grid reforms have boosted project agreement rates – Wood Mackenzie

News

Meridian, Nova break ground on 400MW New Zealand solar plant

News

‘A material shift’: US solar developers respond to stricter ‘start of construction’ rules

Features, Interviews

Thailand launches 280MW floating PV tender

News

Egypt to build 4GW solar, 1GWh battery storage manufacturing facility

News

‘Latin American solar sector stands at a pivotal moment’ – SolarPower Europe

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Domeyko solar-plus-storage project is expected to start operations by the end of 2026. Image: Verano Energy.

Independent power producer (IPP) Verano Energy has closed a US$204 million financing for a 83MW/660MWh solar-plus-storage project in Chile.

Located in the northern region of Atacama, the Domeyko Solar + Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project is currently under construction.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

Not ready to commit yet?
Get 30-day trial for $1
  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The project is expected to begin its commercial operation by the end of 2026. The capacity generated by the project will be provided to Chilean gas provider Abastible, under a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

The Domeyko project will require a total capital expenditure of US$247 million, which will be financed through a US$176 million finance term loan provided by a consortium of international banks that includes SMBC, Société Générale and Scotiabank. The latter will also provide US$12 million in VAT debt financing, while equity will be provided by Lumina Capital Management, a global investment fund specialising in sustainable infrastructure.

Dylan Rudney, CEO of Verano Energy, said: “In just over a decade, we have evolved from a solar developer into a fully integrated independent power producer with projects across Chile, Colombia, Argentina and Peru.”

Co-locating storage with operational solar PV plants or building solar-plus-storage in Chile has become a necessity. This responds to a twofold issue the solar PV market has been facing lately.

The first one is the ever-growing curtailment of solar and wind power, which reached record levels in 2024 with nearly 6TWh of generation curtailed, more than double the volume in 2023. The second challenge is on the financial side with the reduction of income due to low prices of electricity with increasing zero marginal cost (Premium access).

Despite these challenges, the Chilean solar market is facing, the country is still expected to be one of the leading markets in the region in the coming decade. A report from analyst Wood Mackenzie forecast that Chile and Brazil will account for 78% of the 160GW new PV installations in South America by 2034.

atacama, bess, chile, financing, ipp, scotiabank, smbc, société générale, solar-plus-storage, verano energy

Read Next

Grid infrastructure in the US.

US grid reforms have boosted project agreement rates – Wood Mackenzie

August 29, 2025
US grid interconnection agreements grew by 33% in 2024, reaching 75GW, with three-quarters signed for solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects, according to a new report from energy market analyst Wood Mackenzie.
Image: Pacific Energy.

Australia: Pacific Energy claims ‘first’ off-grid solar-plus-storage plant to power NSW mine

August 28, 2025
Developer Pacific Energy has successfully commissioned a 26MW solar-plus-storage site at the Atlas-Campaspe mine in NSW, Australia.
Delegates from Gentari, Gamuda on the collaboration agreement to build 1.5GW of solar-plus-storage

Gentari, Gamuda to build 1.5GW solar-plus-storage to power data centres in Malaysia

August 26, 2025
Malaysian clean energy solutions company Gentari Renewables has partnered with Malaysian engineering and infrastructure giant Gamuda to build a solar-plus-storage portfolio in their home country.
An R.Power solar project.

R.Power to sell 440MW ready-to-build PV portfolio in Poland

August 22, 2025
Polish independent power producer (IPP) R.Power plans to sell a 440MW ready-to-build PV portfolio in its home country.
Image: AEMO.

Australia’s AEMO forecasts 229TWh of renewable energy generation by 2035 in the NEM

August 22, 2025
AEMO has predicted the NEM will see a steady rise in renewable energy generation capacity, reaching 229TWh by 2035.
The US EIA forecasts 33GW of utility-scale solar PV in 2025 in the US

33GW utility-scale solar installations forecast in 2025 – US EIA

August 21, 2025
The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has forecast that the US will add 33.3GW of utility-scale solar PV in 2025.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Thailand launches 280MW floating PV tender

News

JA Solar launches DesertBlue module for desert and semi-arid markets

News

US solar could pay ‘tens of billions’ in duties after Biden’s AD/CVD moratorium ruled illegal

News

Egypt to build 4GW solar, 1GWh battery storage manufacturing facility

News

‘A material shift’: US solar developers respond to stricter ‘start of construction’ rules

Features, Interviews

US grid reforms have boosted project agreement rates – Wood Mackenzie

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.