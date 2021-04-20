Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
PV Tech Premium
Features, Interviews

VIDEO: How is technology driving solar project gains in 2021?

By Liam Stoker
Grids, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

VIDEO: How is technology driving solar project gains in 2021?

Features, Interviews

China targets 11% solar and wind in power mix in 2021

News

Photon Energy grows IPP portfolio, benefits from ‘pivotal year’ in Australia

News

US Interior secretary revokes Trump-era energy policies to aid renewables transition

News

Xinte Energy rushing 20,000MT expansion at Xinjiang polysilicon plant

News

JA Solar founder and chairman back at the helm

News

South Australia signs emissions reduction deal with federal government

News

Solar industry nears ‘crisis’ amidst material shortages

News

LONGi continues green hydrogen push with Sinopec agreement

News

First Solar touts its ‘CuRe’ technology delivering module degradation rates of only 0.2% per year

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email

New technologies are increasingly being used to enhance solar project economics and boost gains, however the application and modelling of these technologies remains uncertain.

Beginning with presentations from Lucie Garreau-Iles of Dupont and Ivan Arkipoff of PV Hardware, the following panel discussion covered areas such as large-format modules, bifaciality, trackers and artificial intelligence, their application in the solar industry and how they are boosting gains across the sector.

Moderated by Liam Stoker, editor in chief at Solar Media, the panellists include;

  • Lucie Garreau-Iles, regional technical manager, EMEA, Dupont Photovoltaic Solutions
  • Ivan Arkipoff, CTO, PV HARDWARE
  • Roberto Murgioni, head of technical service & product management, Jinkosolar EU
  • Chris Buckland, technical director, Lightsource BP
  • Jörg Althaus, global segment coordinator PV power plants, TÜV Rheinland
Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
bifacial, solar finance, solar modelling, technology, trackers, video

Read Next

Corporate solar funding skyrockets with PV assets in ‘great demand’

April 16, 2021
There was a more than fourfold increase in corporate solar funding in Q1 2021 compared with the same quarter last year, amid strong demand for PV assets globally, according to new analysis by Mercom Capital.

Nextracker lands 125MW tracker supply deal with Solaria

March 31, 2021
Solar technology company Nextracker has secured a deal to supply 125MW of its NX Horizon trackers to a number of Spanish project sites owned by independent power producer (IPP) Solaria.
PV Tech Premium

VIDEO: Preparing for solar asset management in a merchant era

March 31, 2021
As the solar industry continues to mature and adopt more merchant-led business models, how will asset management principles need to adapt? This exclusive recording of a panel discussion from our Solar Finance & Investment Europe event answered that very question.

AgroPV research project in Colorado developed with Solar FlexRack trackers

March 17, 2021
A Colorado PV park that is said to be the largest agrophotovoltaic research project in the US has been completed with trackers from Solar FlexRack

Nextracker settles tracker patent infringement lawsuit

March 12, 2021
Technology company Nextracker and Northern States Metals Company have settled a patent infringement lawsuit concerning the latter’s solar energy business, Solar FlexRack.
PV Tech Premium

VIDEO: What’s the future of the solar industry?

March 4, 2021
An exclusive recording from our Solar Finance & Investment Europe event, featuring a panel discussion on the future of the solar industry.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

First Solar touts its ‘CuRe’ technology delivering module degradation rates of only 0.2% per year

News

Utilities slam proposed Texas laws that would shift ‘significant’ costs onto solar projects

News

Maxeon to launch share offering to finance expansions, R&D

News

JinkoSolar provides wide range product shipments guidance for 2021

News

Canadian Solar starts mass production of 210mm, 600W+ module line

News

Upcoming Events

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

Upcoming Webinars
April 28, 2021
4:00 - 4:30 PM CET

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 11, 2021

Which solar modules make best-in-class selection for utility-scale PV power plants?

Upcoming Webinars
May 11, 2021
3:00 - 3:30 PM CET
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021