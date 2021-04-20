VIDEO: How is technology driving solar project gains in 2021?

New technologies are increasingly being used to enhance solar project economics and boost gains, however the application and modelling of these technologies remains uncertain.
Beginning with presentations from Lucie Garreau-Iles of Dupont and Ivan Arkipoff of PV Hardware, the following panel discussion covered areas such as large-format modules, bifaciality, trackers and artificial intelligence, their application in the solar industry and how they are boosting gains across the sector.
Moderated by Liam Stoker, editor in chief at Solar Media, the panellists include;
- Lucie Garreau-Iles, regional technical manager, EMEA, Dupont Photovoltaic Solutions
- Ivan Arkipoff, CTO, PV HARDWARE
- Roberto Murgioni, head of technical service & product management, Jinkosolar EU
- Chris Buckland, technical director, Lightsource BP
- Jörg Althaus, global segment coordinator PV power plants, TÜV Rheinland