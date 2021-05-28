Solar Media
Features

VIDEO: How will grid operators evolve to meet demand for a new era

By PV Tech
Grids, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

VIDEO: How will grid operators evolve to meet demand for a new era

Features

Sembcorp targets 10GW of installed renewables capacity by 2025

News

Canadian Solar launches US$150 million fundraise to support battery storage growth

News

Lightsource BP to invest €900 million in 1.35GW Portuguese solar pipeline

News

SEIA forms energy storage advocacy branch

News

Russian oil firm energises 20MW solar plant featuring Hevel heterojunction modules

News

Meyer Burger appoints ex-SolarWorld lead to support module supply ambitions

News

Abu Dhabi to host green hydrogen and ammonia facility powered by 800MW of solar

News

Q&A: APREN discusses Portugal’s solar auctions and limited network availability

Features, Interviews

Solar and wind outpacing all other renewables growth in US

News
Grids continue to be a thorn in the side of European renewables as long connection queues and exorbitant fees risk stymying the clean energy transition. In this exclusive discussion from Large Scale Solar Europe 2021, we hear how grid operators are adapting to the demands of clean power generators.

Moderated by Liam Stoker, editor in chief at Solar Media, panellists for this discussion include;

  • Antonella Battaglini, chief executive officer, Renewables Grid Initiative
  • Berto Martins, director – electricity markets, EDP Portugal
  • Randolph Brazier, director of innovation & electricity systems, Energy Networks Association
distribution, grids, large scale solar, lss2021, renewables, transmission

