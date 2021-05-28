VIDEO: How will grid operators evolve to meet demand for a new era

Grids continue to be a thorn in the side of European renewables as long connection queues and exorbitant fees risk stymying the clean energy transition. In this exclusive discussion from Large Scale Solar Europe 2021, we hear how grid operators are adapting to the demands of clean power generators.
Moderated by Liam Stoker, editor in chief at Solar Media, panellists for this discussion include;
- Antonella Battaglini, chief executive officer, Renewables Grid Initiative
- Berto Martins, director – electricity markets, EDP Portugal
- Randolph Brazier, director of innovation & electricity systems, Energy Networks Association