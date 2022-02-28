Solar Media
News

Vietnam’s planned solar capacity deemed ‘too high’ by government

By Sean Rai-Roche
Modules, Off-Grid, Policy, Projects, Storage
Southeast Asia

Latest

Vietnam’s planned solar capacity deemed ‘too high’ by government

News

US solar generation up 25% in 2021, renewables’ share of power mix set to exceed coal in 2022

News

Waaree Energies increasing exports amid rising demand for India-made modules

News

Daqo ‘sold out’ of polysilicon for 2022 after new 30,000MT deal

News

Australian billionaire to invest AU$3bn in Queensland renewables hub

News

Revenue record helps Soltec reduce full-year net loss as development pipeline grows

News

ReNew sees 25% revenue jump but net losses soar due to NASDAQ listing

News

As polysilicon prices rise further, to what extent could regionalised manufacturing ease volatility?

Editors' Blog, Features

AES added 2GW of renewables in 2021, intends to exit coal by 2025

News

US residential solar platform raises US$375m for business expansion

News
Solar PV projects in Vietnam have been suffering from connection and curtailment issues. Image: Sunseap

Vietnam’s planned solar capacity is “too high” and needs to be downgraded, according to local media reports that reference a government communication.

According to the reports, deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh said the targeted solar capacity set out in Vietnam’s Power Development Master Plan VIII for the 2021-2030 period – currently around 18.4GW – was “too high” and should be reduced to make room for more wind power.

The country’s Power Development Master Plan VIII covers from 2021 to 2030 but also includes a “vision until 2045”. It was released in February last year but has undergone several revisions.  

For example, an October revision was made that saw renewable capacity targets reduced significantly. The solar capacity target for 2025 went from an upper projection of 26,240MW in the original draft to 18,040MW in the revised version.

After experiencing rapid growth in solar deployment – More than 9GW of rooftop solar was installed in Vietnam in 2020, around 6GW of which was installed in December alone – Vietnam has been suffering from significant curtailment issues, with many projects also struggling with connection issues.

In January, consultancy AqualisBraemar LOC Group (ABL Group) was hired to conduct feasibility studies exploring the potential for the co-location of battery energy storage systems (BESS) across multiple PV plants following the curtailment issues.

Meanwhile, a US$500 million monocrystalline ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in Vietnam set up by ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member JinkoSolar is expected to come online this quarter.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade has been contacted for comment but had not responded at the time of publication. More to follow…

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
curtailment, grid connection, renewable energy targets, vietnam, vietnam solar

Read Next

Lightsource bp expanding into Asian solar markets as 25GW plans progress

February 24, 2022
Lightsource bp is eyeing solar opportunities throughout Asian markets as it progresses towards its target of deploying 25GW of solar PV by 2025.

SolarEdge ramping up manufacturing in Mexico to reduce shipping costs, tariff impacts

February 16, 2022
Inverter manufacturer SolarEdge is increasing shipments to the US from a new production plant in Mexico as it looks to save on freight costs and reduce the impact of tariffs on imports.

Interconnection reform should be a top priority for FERC, clean energy associations say

February 15, 2022
The US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) should make interconnection reform a top priority to reduce the backlog of projects waiting to connect to the country’s grid, a coalition of three clean energy trade associations has said.

PJM advances efforts to clear renewables backlog with interconnection reform process

February 14, 2022
US power grid operator PJM Interconnection is progressing with efforts to transition to a new interconnection process as it looks to clear a backlog of projects including more than 136GW of solar capacity.

California’s energy transition to require 53GW of solar PV, US$30bn+ for grid upgrades by 2045, says CAISO

February 2, 2022
California’s energy transition will need 53GW of solar PV by 2045, with the state’s transmission system requiring a US$30.5 billion investment alongside major increases in energy storage to accommodate the extra power.  

JV agreement worth US$200m signed for 250MW of rooftop solar projects in Vietnam

January 25, 2022
SK Ecoplant, part of the South Korean conglomerate SK Group, has signed a US$200 million joint venture (JV) agreement with Vietnamese rooftop specialists Nami Solar for the development of 250MW of rooftop solar in Vietnam over the next four years.

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

ReNew sees 25% revenue jump but net losses soar due to NASDAQ listing

News

As polysilicon prices rise further, to what extent could regionalised manufacturing ease volatility?

Editors' Blog, Features

US residential solar platform raises US$375m for business expansion

News

Lightsource bp expanding into Asian solar markets as 25GW plans progress

News

Worley, ABB and IBM partner to offer energy firms green hydrogen solutions

News

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
April 6, 2022
This is a Virtual Conference

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany
