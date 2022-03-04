Solar Media
News

Vietnam's short-term solar outlook hurt by regulatory uncertainty and network capacity, grid needs US$32.9bn in investment by 2030

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Grids, Operations & Maintenance, Policy, Projects
Southeast Asia

Latest

Vietnam’s short-term solar outlook hurt by regulatory uncertainty and network capacity, grid needs US$32.9bn in investment by 2030

News

SUSI Partners eyes solar-plus-storage opportunities in Italy

News

How Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could reshape Europe’s energy apparatus

Editors' Blog, Long Reads

US residential solar deployment moving towards less affluent households, says Berkeley Lab

News

US ROUND-UP: BayWa r.e. sells projects to Eni, GSI acquires 233MW portfolio

News

US solar asset underperformance and the impact on equity investors

Featured Articles, Features, Guest Blog

Distributed solar developer New Energy Equity acquired by US utility for US$166m

News

MAN Energy Solutions invests €500m to ramp up PEM electrolyser production

News

PV Price Watch: Wafer prices keep rising, now up to 14.4% higher than start of 2022

News

SunPower forms solar-storage agreement with housebuilder

News
Solar projects in Vietnam have suffered from connection issues and curtailment. Image: FTC Solar.

Vietnam’s near-term renewables outlook will be weighed down by regulatory and operational uncertainties stemming from a lack of clear policy and an “underdeveloped grid capacity”, according to Fitch Solutions’ latest report on the market.

The report, released yesterday (3 March), comes after Vietnam’s government said its planned 18.4GW of solar capacity for the 2021-2030 period is “too high” following issues with curtailment and grid connections, which present a major obstacle to future growth.  

While it maintains its strong forecast for non-hydro renewables capacity in Vietnam to more than double over the coming decade – reaching over 50.3GW by 2031 – Fitch Solutions expects growth to “slow significantly over the near term” after the delivery of a backlog of projects due for completion over 2022 due to “several regulatory and operational uncertainties”.

Fitch Solutions said details around the government’s new National Power Development Plan 2021-2030 (PDP8) remain unclear and that “there appears to be continued disagreements between different governmental bodies around the trajectory of Vietnam’s power development plan”, which has been revised four times since its first draft in February last year.

These revisions have included “notable differences across each revision in terms of the roadmap that government wants to adopt for the sector,” said Fitch Solutions, “We believe the lack of a clear policy direction will weigh on near-term investor sentiment.”

“We note that something similar also took place in 2019/2020 around solar feed-in-tariff (FiTs), with disagreements between the MOIT and the Prime Minister’s office, causing significant uncertainties and multiple policy reversals,” said Fitch Solutions, adding that “this sets a bad precedence for the market, and highlights the regulatory risk in the market, which may erode investor sentiment.”

In March last year, PV Tech reported that Vietnam was planning to slash FiTs available for rooftop solar installations from next month by as much as 38% in a bid to address grid pressures in the country.

After experiencing rapid growth in solar deployment – more than 9GW of rooftop solar was installed in Vietnam in 2020, around 6GW of which was installed in December alone – Vietnam has been suffering from significant curtailment issues, with many projects also struggling with connection issues.

The amount of solar capacity added plummeted in 2021, far outstripped by wind, and this trend is expected to continue this year, before solar takes the lead again in 2023, accord to Fitch Solutions projections (see graph).

Net Non-Hydro Renewable Capacity Additions in MW

One of the major issues hindering greater solar capacity additions in Vietnam is the country’s “underdeveloped grid capacity”, according to Fitch Solutions.

Fitch Solutions said Vietnam’s transmission infrastructure has not kept pace with its rapid capacity growth and presents significant risk of bottlenecks.

“The rapid build out of renewable projects have already caused grid overload and renewables curtailment, with wind and solar plants across many provinces, particularly in the southern regions, reportedly forced to reduce their output to maintain grid stability in recent years,” said Fitch.

As a result of the inadequate gird infrastructure, the government is considering allowing private investments into transmission lines and substations below 500kV, which is now controlled exclusively under state-owned EVNNPT.

“We believe that if the proposal is approved, this will encourage more growth and opportunities for investors, amid the government’s commitment to develop and improve grid infrastructure,” said Fitch Solutions.

fitch solutions, grid capacity, grid connections, grid infrastructure, grid upgrades, national power development plan, regulation, regulatory issues, vietnam

Read Next

Vietnam’s planned solar capacity deemed ‘too high’ by government

February 28, 2022
Vietnam’s planned solar capacity is “too high” and needs to be downgraded, according to local media reports that reference a government communication.

Lightsource bp expanding into Asian solar markets as 25GW plans progress

February 24, 2022
Lightsource bp is eyeing solar opportunities throughout Asian markets as it progresses towards its target of deploying 25GW of solar PV by 2025.

Italy’s new policy proposals for solar sector ‘a waste of money’, trade body says

February 21, 2022
New measures from Italy’s government to accelerate and simplify renewables deployment have been largely criticised by the country’s solar industry.

SolarEdge ramping up manufacturing in Mexico to reduce shipping costs, tariff impacts

February 16, 2022
Inverter manufacturer SolarEdge is increasing shipments to the US from a new production plant in Mexico as it looks to save on freight costs and reduce the impact of tariffs on imports.

US trade bodies slam ‘self-interested’ solar tariff investigation request

February 10, 2022
Renewable energy trade associations have hit out at a new tariff investigation request from a US solar manufacturer, warning that the filings could derail efforts to tackle the climate crisis and slow economic growth.

Auxin Solar calls for US investigation into tariff circumvention by Southeast Asia-based companies

February 9, 2022
Auxin Solar has asked the US Department of Commerce to investigate whether Southeast Asia-based companies are circumventing US anti-dumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) orders on cells and modules from China.

