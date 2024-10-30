Subscribe To Premium
Virtual power plants offer faster deployment for data centres needs, says Sunrun

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Corning to build solar wafer manufacturing plant in Michigan

JinkoSolar exceeds 280GW of lifetime module shipments, on pace for 90GW of sales this year

Daqo New Energy cuts polysilicon production as losses continue

Virtual power plants offer faster deployment for data centres needs, says Sunrun

Why data centres run on VPPs could unlock new residential PV + storage markets

First Citizens Bank enters renewables tax equity space

First Solar posts lower sales, revises down end-of-year forecast, in Q3 results

AEMO: Australia’s NEM surpasses 45GW of renewable energy projects in grid connection process

Bifacial PV tracking systems: an international overview

CIP, TotalEnergies consortium to build 1GW renewables green hydrogen project in Morocco

Last week, Sunrun unveiled its latest VPP programme that has been running in New York. Image: Sunrun.

With talks of repowering nuclear power plants in the US to power data centres, virtual power plants (VPPs) can be an immediate alternative to cover the high energy demand required.

According to Chris Rauscher, head of grid services of virtual power plants (VPPs) at solar installer Sunrun, the faster deployment of VPPs—which are made up of a network of distributed energy resources, such as residential solar arrays and battery systems that work together to provide a variety of grid services—offer an immediate solution to other technological alternatives such as nuclear power plants or utility-scale solar.

In an interview with PV Tech Premium today, Rauscher said: “Those [nuclear plants] are necessary solutions, but those are going to take years, maybe decades, whereas our distributed virtual power plant solution can be deployed today.” The use of VPPs to power data centres is a possibility that could open new possibilities for distributed energy in the residential solar and energy storage markets in the US.

Sunrun unveils New York’s ‘largest’ VPP programme

Sunrun has also sought to increase the reach of its current VPPs. Its latest was unveiled last week and is located in New York. In partnership with utility Orange and Rockland Utilities (O&R), a subsidiary of utility Consolidated Edison, the companies ran one of the state’s first distributed power plant programmes to supply energy to the grid.

The virtual power plant enrolled over 300 residential solar-plus-storage systems, which helped stabilise the grid during peak hours during the summer on dozens of occasions.

Under the program, Sunrun synchronised the discharging of the participating batteries to deliver stored solar power to reduce stress on the grid during peak hours. On top of that, the solar-plus-storage systems provided a source of backup power to the homes of participating customers.

“This is an important step toward the future of fortifying New York’s energy grid, utilising innovation to build a more affordable and reliable way to deliver power,” said Mary Powell, CEO of Sunrun.

Andre Wellington, director of Distributed Resource Integration at O&R, added: “Home solar-plus-storage is an innovative, flexible resource that can be called upon during times of stress on our electric system and O&R is happy to be part of this opportunity to advance New York State’s clean energy goals.”

The full interview with Rauscher regarding VPP use for data centres, EV bi-directional charging and upcoming markets can be read here.

Image: Corning.

Corning to build solar wafer manufacturing plant in Michigan

October 30, 2024
Materials science firm Corning has unveiled plans to build a solar wafer manufacturing plant in the US, according to a local news outlet.
Chris-Rauscher-head-of-grid-services-of-VPP-at-Sunrun
Premium

Why data centres run on VPPs could unlock new residential PV + storage markets

October 30, 2024
PV Talk: Sunrun’s Chris Rauscher tells Jonathan Touriño Jacobo why virtual power plants could be used to power energy-hungry data centres and, in the process, open up new residential solar + storage markets.
Image: First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank enters renewables tax equity space

October 30, 2024
Yesterday, the bank launched a new tax equity investment “product” through its Energy Finance business aimed at renewable energy projects.
A First Solar manufacturing facility.

First Solar posts lower sales, revises down end-of-year forecast, in Q3 results

October 30, 2024
First Solar has published its results for the third quarter of 2024, which include lower net sales figures than in the previous quarter.
Liberty Solar PV project in Texas from Recurrent Energy reached commercial operations

Recurrent Energy powers 100MW solar PV in Texas

October 29, 2024
Recurrent Energy, the renewables developer arm of solar manufacturer Canadian Solar, has reached commercial operation of its 100MW solar PV project in Texas, US.
The Anemoi Energy Storage project.

‘Entire Fortune 500’ looking at clean energy tax credits

October 29, 2024
The whole of the Fortune 500 is looking into clean energy tax credit transferability deals, according to tax credit investment banking firm Foss & Company.

CIP, TotalEnergies consortium to build 1GW renewables green hydrogen project in Morocco

News

Queensland, Australia, elects new right-wing government prompting fears over renewable energy targets

News

AEMO: Australia’s NEM surpasses 45GW of renewable energy projects in grid connection process

News

GCL posts US$400 million losses in Q1-3 2024

News

Recurrent Energy powers 100MW solar PV in Texas

News

‘Entire Fortune 500’ looking at clean energy tax credits

News

