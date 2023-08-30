News

Voltalia commissions 50.6MW Portuguese solar cluster

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The 49MWp Mogadouro plant in the north of Portugal. Image: Efacec.

French energy provider Voltalia has begun full operations at its five-project solar PV cluster in Portugal. The Garrido cluster totals 50.6MW capacity, and the entirety of the power produced is contracted under corporate power purchase agreements (PPA).

The projects are spread across Portugal, the largest being the 23.8MWp Alcochete project in the country’s southwest. Commissioning of the projects began in March 2023 and has gradually unfolded until the final two sites – Oliveira de Frades and Antuzede – were connected to the grid this week.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

One of the companies with a PPA in place is BA Glass, a Portuguese-headquartered industrial glass producer.

“Portugal is a pioneer in Europe, with a significant share of renewable energies in its energy mix,” said CEO of Voltalia, Sébastien Clerc.

Indeed, last month Portugal doubled its solar PV deployment target to 20.4GW by 2030 under its updated national energy and climate plan (NECP). In its NECP, the government also outlined its expectation for renewable energy to supply 90% of its electricity needs by the end of the decade.

Voltalia’s project in Portugal are mostly located in the south, though, in general, PV projects are fairly well-spread across the whole of the country. A map of Portuguese PV projects is visible here.

Elsewhere, Voltalia began first operations at a 260MW PV cluster in Brazil, the Serra Branca cluster in Rio Grande do Norte.

PV ModuleTech Europe

28 November 2023
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2024. PV ModuleTech Europe 2023 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability. PV ModuleTech Europe 2023 provides the perfect forum to connect module sellers with module buyers, while having the participation of third-party entities engaged in the testing and inspection of the product and company selling the modules.
portugal, pv power plants, solar pv, voltalia

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023