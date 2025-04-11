Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Waaree Energies to expand US module assembly plant to 3.2GW

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Modules
Americas

Latest

Waaree Energies to expand US module assembly plant to 3.2GW

News

400MW solar plant in New South Wales to supply 45% of BOC Australia’s energy needs

News

Octopus Australia begins construction on 80MW solar-plus-storage site in Victoria

News

PowerChina halts 51GW PV module tender, largest in industry history

News

Oxford PV, Trinasolar enter perovskite-silicon tandem patent licensing agreement

News

German coalition treaty proposes including international carbon ‘offset’ credits in EU emissions targets

News

India adds 11.6GW/25.3GW solar cell and module nameplate capacity in 2024

News

TOPCon UV tests ‘exaggerate’ degradation issues – Fraunhofer ISE

News

COMMUNITY SOLAR ROUND-UP: Altus acquires projects, Castillo and NSE deliver EPC work, CCSA publishes report

News

Victoria’s SEC begins construction on 119MW state-owned solar-plus-storage site in Australia

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A Waaree manufacturing facility.
Located in Texas, US, the module assembly plant will double its annual nameplate capacity from 1.6GW to 3.2GW. Image: Waaree.

Indian solar manufacturer Waaree Energies has planned to expand its US module assembly plant by 1.6GW to 3.2GW of annual nameplate capacity.

The decision was approved by the company’s Board of directors and will affect the Brookshire plant in the state of Texas, doubling the already existing 1.6GW annual nameplate capacity for solar modules.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

According to the company, the expansion will be integrated into its existing US operations and ensure a domestic supply chain. However, Waaree did not share details of the timeline for when the 1.6GW solar cell capacity will be operational.

Amit Paithankar, director & CEO at Waaree Energies, said: “At a time when the world is redefining the rules of global trade, we’re not waiting for the dust to settle – we’re building through it. The United States is not just a key market for us; it’s a cornerstone of the next energy order.”

Waaree’s expansion to the US was unveiled at the end of 2023, with an investment of up to US$1 billion and an initial timeline of reaching 3GW of annual nameplate capacity by the end of 2024, before scaling up to 5GW by 2027.

The Indian manufacturer continues to expand its manufacturing capacities globally, as it recently commissioned a 5.4GW solar cell processing plant in its home country of India. Located in the western Indian state of Gujarat, the solar cell plant will process 1.4GW of mono-PERC capacity and the remaining 4GW will be TOPCon cells.

Outside of India and the US, the company launched an Australian subsidiary in December 2024. No details were revealed at the time aside from the fact that the subsidiary will be dedicated to renewable energy and focus solely on the Australian renewables market.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
capacity expansion, module manufacturing, texas, us, waaree, waaree energies

Read Next

A Waaree manufacturing facility.

India adds 11.6GW/25.3GW solar cell and module nameplate capacity in 2024

April 10, 2025
India has added 11.6GW and 25.3GW of annual nameplate capacity in 2024 for solar cells and PV modules, respectively.
A Castillo Engineering project site.

COMMUNITY SOLAR ROUND-UP: Altus acquires projects, Castillo and NSE deliver EPC work, CCSA publishes report

April 10, 2025
A round-up of news from the US community solar sector this week, including Altus Power, Castillo Energy, NSE and CCSA.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s Solana solar project.

Atlantica, Greening to build 1GW solar-plus-storage portfolio in the US

April 9, 2025
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Greening plan to build a 1GW solar-plus-storage portfolio in the US.
Solar panels owned by Excelsior Energy Capital.

Excelsior closes US$1 billion US renewables equity fund

April 9, 2025
US energy investment firm Excelsior Energy Capital has raised US$1 billion under its latest equity investment vehicle, Excelsior Renewable Energy Investment Fund II.
The storage facilities should have a minimum capacity of 30% of the total installed power generation capacity. Image: Raphael Cruz via Unsplash

Inox Solar secures land to build 4.8GW solar cell and module assembly plant in India

April 9, 2025
Indian solar manufacturer Inox Solar has secured a land agreement with the Odisha government to build a solar cell and module assembly plant.
A Sunnova rooftop solar project.
Premium

‘We want it to feel like magic’: Sunnova on saving time with AI rooftop solar designs

April 8, 2025
"With the advent of AI, we’re able to take that 15-minute turnaround, at best, and take it down to 30 seconds," claims Sunnova's Jake Wachman.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PowerChina halts 51GW PV module tender, largest in industry history

News

Victoria’s SEC begins construction on 119MW state-owned solar-plus-storage site in Australia

News

400MW solar plant in New South Wales to supply 45% of BOC Australia’s energy needs

News

TOPCon UV tests ‘exaggerate’ degradation issues – Fraunhofer ISE

News

Midsummer receives €2.8 million grant for CIGS-perovskite cell research

News

Sunnova issued non-compliance letter from NYSE over low stock price

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.