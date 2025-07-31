Subscribe To Premium
‘We went too quickly’: bp on its exit of the 26GW Australian Renewable Energy Hub

By George Heynes
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

'We went too quickly': bp on its exit of the 26GW Australian Renewable Energy Hub

Trump’s 25% India tariff will add to US’ solar trade puzzle

IEA: Renewables to cover 90% of the electricity demand increase forecast for 2025

Nextracker moves into AI and robotics, posts US$864 million in revenue

Kyrgyzstan signs investment deals with Vietnamese firms for 1.9GW solar PV power plant

Soltec to sell 80% stake in restructuring plan

Shell’s Savion sets up Ares-backed solar project ownership vehicle

Assessing the risk of UV stress on high-efficiency solar technologies

T1 Energy claims polysilicon and AD/CVD tariffs will ‘boost’ US industry. Will they?

Repsol sells 40% stake in Hecate Energy, settles legal dispute

Although bp has exited the Australian hydrogen market, Lucy Nation said it remains committed to global projects. Image: Solar Media.

Lucy Nation, country president of bp Australia, has said that the organisation has paid the price for proceeding “too quickly,” resulting in its exit from the 26GW Australian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH) project in Western Australia.

Just days after oil and gas major announced it had exited the Australian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH), a 26GW wind, solar, and green hydrogen project in Pilbara, Nation said it was a “gut-wrenching” decision.

“The AREH is a great project, and it is gut-wrenching to leave it. The Pilbara needs it, Western Australia needs it, Australia needs it, and the world needs it,” Nation said.

Last week, the oil and gas major confirmed it had advised the project’s partners that it would exit the project as operator and equity holder and instead focus on its upstream oil and gas business. The organisation acquired a 40.5% stake in and became the operator of the major green hydrogen project in 2022.

However, speaking at the Clean Energy Council’s Australian Clean Energy Summit 2025 in Sydney yesterday (30 July), Nation said the company’s exit from the project is a result of going “too quickly” on green hydrogen, with a limited number of local offtakers having damaged the project’s progress.

“What we’ve learned since 2020 is that we went faster than many of our customers were ready for, and we went faster than many governments in the jurisdictions that we were working in were ready for, so we’ve had to reset the strategy and regroup.”

This reset saw bp launch a “last-ditch” retreat from renewables earlier this year, seeking to reduce its renewable energy spending and increase its focus on oil and gas production.

Nation added that the hydrogen market has not quite developed as expected, with much of the globe not having achieved the ‘Goldilocks price’ of US$2 per kg of green hydrogen.

“We saw a lot of hype from countries that need to import green energies to meet their decarbonisation goals. This isn’t quite playing out, as nowhere in the world is producing hydrogen at US$2 per kg,” Nation said.

“AREH also had a number of setbacks with customers pulling out, which has changed the timeline and therefore is no longer fitting the strategic frame for bp, but it will continue. Our joint venture partners will keep moving forward with the project.”

However, despite pulling out of the Australian hydrogen market, Nation said bp remains committed to global hydrogen projects as long as they have offtake agreements in place.

Australia’s hydrogen market takes a hit

News of bp’s intended exit from the AREH and broader Australian hydrogen market comes as another blow to the country’s prospects of becoming a “renewable energy superpower,” with hydrogen set to play a vital role in this.

Australian energy major Origin Energy confirmed it would shift away from green hydrogen last year to focus more on battery energy storage systems (BESS) and renewable energy generation.  

At the time, Origin Energy’s CEO Frank Calabria still believed hydrogen could play a role in the future energy mix but admitted the market was developing more slowly than anticipated, which echoes Nation’s thoughts on the Australian hydrogen market.

Our publisher, Solar Media, will host the Battery Asset Management Summit Australia 2025 on 26-27 August in Sydney. You can get 20% off your ticket using the code ESN20 at checkout.

AREH, australia, bp, green hydrogen, offtake, pilbara, western australia

Read Next

A photo of the 2024 Green Hydrogen Summit North America

Navigating the new reality: Implications of the 45V clean hydrogen tax credit extension

July 28, 2025
In a webinar hosted by Informa Markets, industry experts gathered to dissect the implications of the 45V clean hydrogen tax credit extension.
Image: CEFC

Australia’s CEFC bags ‘record-breaking year’ for clean energy investment

July 28, 2025
Australia’s Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) has announced it has invested a record AU$4.7 billion (US$3.09 billion) in large-scale renewables, energy storage, and transmission projects during the 12-month period ending 30 June 2025.
Image: AEMO.

KKR to tap into Australia’s C&I DER market via new AU$500 million investment

July 28, 2025
KKR has invested AU$500 million in Australia’s CleanPeak Energy to support the rollout of DERs such as rooftop solar PV and battery storage.
Image: Australian Renewable Energy Hub.

bp exits 26GW wind, solar and green hydrogen project in Western Australia

July 25, 2025
Oil and gas major bp has confirmed it will exit the Australian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH), a 26GW wind, solar and green hydrogen project planned for Western Australia.
Image: Western Power.

Western Australia increases investment in electricity transmission project to AU$1.6 billion

July 24, 2025
Two major transmission infrastructure projects have progressed in Western Australia and New South Wales, in a win for renewables.
Image: AEMO.

Australia’s NEM sees ‘record-breaking’ surge in renewables and energy storage assets

July 22, 2025
AEMO has reported a record-breaking surge in new renewable energy generation and storage assets reaching full operation within the NEM.

