Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australia: Origin withdraws from hydrogen race to focus on renewable energy and energy storage

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Companies, New Technology, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australia: Origin withdraws from hydrogen race to focus on renewable energy and energy storage

News

EBRD invests €100 million into Green Genius, becomes minority shareholder

News

US ROUND-UP: Sabanci, Origis and Recurrent secure finance, National Grid Renewables and Microsoft sign PPA

News

Goldi Solar to expand module capacity to 14GW by FY26

News

United Solar secures US$156 million financing for polysilicon plant in Oman

News

Who are the winners and losers from the latest AD/CVD ruling?

Editors' Blog, Features

Victoria fast-tracks 360MW solar-plus-storage project under new scheme in Australia

News

Masdar closes acquisition of US IPP Terra-Gen

News

Frontier halts 120MW Waroona solar-plus-storage site in Western Australia

News

IRENA: Solar PV represents 44% of renewables global workforce

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Origin Energy’s largest solar PV project is its proposed 900MW Yarrabee site in New South Wales. Image: Origin Energy.

Australian utility Origin Energy has announced its intention to withdraw from hydrogen and focus on renewable energy and energy storage, citing “uncertainty around the pace and timing of development of the hydrogen market”.

Revealed yesterday (3 October), Origin said it will exit the pursuit of its Hunter Valley Hydrogen Hub, highlighting the “risks associated with developing capital-intensive projects of this nature”.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

First announced in 2022, the hub was powered by a combination of grid-connected electricity, local solar PV power plants, and wind farms. It was to be developed on Koorgang Island, north of Newcastle, New South Wales.

Origin hoped hydrogen would gradually replace natural gas as a feedstock in nearby ammonia manufacturing and be used for mobility. In July 2023, Origin and Orica entered a joint development agreement to advance through front-end engineering and design.

The utility received planning approval from the New South Wales government in May 2024 and aimed to make a final investment decision soon. The project received federal recognition by being shortlisted under the Australian government’s Hydrogen Headstart program and previously received commitments for grant funding from the Commonwealth and New South Wales.

Origin Energy added that it remains open to exploring commercial options for the Hunter Valley Hydrogen Hub but for the time being intends to cease work on all hydrogen development opportunities.

Despite the company pulling out of the hydrogen market, Origin Energy’s CEO Frank Calabria still believes hydrogen could play a role in the future energy mix but admitted the market is developing slower than anticipated.

“It has become clear that the hydrogen market is developing more slowly than anticipated, and there remain risks and both input cost and technology advancements to overcome. The combination of these factors mean we are unable to see a current pathway to take a final investment decision on the project,” Calabria said.

“Ultimately, we believe investments focussed on renewable energy and storage can best support the decarbonisation of energy supply and underpin energy security over the near-term.”

Origin’s shift away from hydrogen another blow to Australia’s ambitions

Origin Energy’s move to exit the hydrogen market comes as yet another blow to Australia’s aim to become a hydrogen superpower. Last month, Australian mineral exploration company Province Resources shelved a multi-gigawatt solar and wind-powered green hydrogen project in Western Australia called HyEnergy.

As reported by PV Tech, Province had shelved the project due to a lack of governmental support, stating that the government had “failed to offer tenure for the project on terms which would be acceptable to Province and potential project partners, or in the best interests of the company’s shareholders”.

With the hydrogen market still in its infancy and its development not scaling as quickly as expected, significant investment will be required to help the market get on its feet.

This does not, however, mean it will not play a role in the future energy mix. Australia is still attempting to stimulate investment via its newly updated National Hydrogen Strategy, which placed solar PV at the heart of green hydrogen production. Origin could play a vital role in producing green hydrogen by scaling the necessary renewable energy generation resources to supply electrolysers.

Origin’s solar PV and energy storage ambitions

Origin continues to progress in its solar PV project pipeline. The largest within this is the Yarrabee Solar Farm, located in New South Wales. Its first stage has an anticipated generation capacity of 450MW and the potential of up to 900MW. Planning approval also allows for a 25MW BESS.

Origin is also developing the 450MW Salisbury project, based in New South Wales. The company added this project to its portfolio via its acquisition of Walcha Energy in February 2024, allocating a further 1.3GW to its renewable energy pipeline.

As previously reported by PV Tech, Origin Energy said it is committed to developing its solar PV pipeline and is currently looking at a “number of potential solar farm development projects” totalling around 1,600MW.

In August, the company said it would continue to monitor the timing of potential transmission network developments and upgrades required to support the projects.

This came as Origin cancelled the development of its 130MW Morgan and 74MW Carisbrook solar PV projects due to “unfavourable conditions”. According to the company, the projects’ development was impaired because it was considered “unlikely that they can earn a suitable return on investment”.

Readers of PV Tech will be aware that Origin Energy also has a heavy influence in the Australian energy storage market with various utility-scale proposals.

One such proposal, the Eraring battery energy storage project in New South Wales, recently saw its second stage development approved, as reported by our sister site Energy-Storage.news.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, energy storage, green hydrogen, hydrogen, new south wales, origin, origin energy, pv power plants, solar pv

Read Next

A Total Eren project in Victoria.

Victoria fast-tracks 360MW solar-plus-storage project under new scheme in Australia

October 3, 2024
The 360MW Mortlake solar-plus-storage project in Victoria, Australia, is the latest large-scale renewable energy project to be fast-tracked for development by the state government.
Masdar Terra-Gen

Masdar closes acquisition of US IPP Terra-Gen

October 2, 2024
The deal was first announced in March when Masdar said it would buy the 50% stake in Terra-Gen previously owned by Energy Capital Partners.
Image: Frontier Energy.

Frontier halts 120MW Waroona solar-plus-storage site in Western Australia

October 2, 2024
Renewable energy developer Frontier Energy has halted developing its 120MW solar-plus-storage project in Western Australia after it missed out on Reserve Capacity Credits (RCCs) from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO).
Image: Port Houston.

DOC to apply duties to Southeast Asian solar cells after preliminary AD/CVD findings

October 2, 2024
This is the first determination reached in the ongoing antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) investigation into imports of crystalline silicon solar cells.
Image: CleanCapital
Premium

Solar industry needs to grow up and be more political, says ex-US federal sustainability chief  

October 2, 2024
PV Talk: Jon Powers, president of CleanCapital and former chief sustainability officer in the Obama administration, on why the PV industry needs to raise its game on lobbying.
The 50MW Kidston Solar Project in the north of Queensland. Image: Genex Power.

Queensland government, Australia, to examine planning framework for solar PV and batteries

October 2, 2024
The Queensland government, Australia, will review the role of the planning framework for renewable energy deployments, including solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS) developments.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EBRD invests €100 million into Green Genius, becomes minority shareholder

News

Victoria fast-tracks 360MW solar-plus-storage project under new scheme in Australia

News

Who are the winners and losers from the latest AD/CVD ruling?

Editors' Blog, Features

Masdar closes acquisition of US IPP Terra-Gen

News

DOC to apply duties to Southeast Asian solar cells after preliminary AD/CVD findings

News

Turkey applies solar antidumping tariffs to 5 countries, exempts 4 major manufacturers

News

Upcoming Events

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.