News

White House says renewables still pivotal to budget reconciliation despite rumours of ITC changes

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Policy
Americas

Latest

White House says renewables still pivotal to budget reconciliation despite rumours of ITC changes

News

Energy crises can be a boon for renewables but market intervention risk looms

News

Soltec pens strategic tracker deal with Acciona

News

Meyer Burger CFO to be replaced after 15 months in role

News

Italy grid operator Terna acquires solar O&M provider in US$28m deal

News

Solar wafer, cell price hikes underscore new polysilicon pricing volatility

News

OMERS Infrastructure buys 49% stake in FRV’s Australian renewables business

News

Shell-backed Silicon Ranch acquires carbon offset firm Clearloop

News

Shipping delays to ease soon but high prices to remain

News

GoodLeap raises US$800m, brings total value to US$12bn

News
The US$3.5 trillion budget reconciliation has been pending in the US Senate amid opposition from two key Democrat lawmakers. Image: Obi Onyeador via unsplash.

The White House has said renewables are still key to its budget reconciliation bill despite rumours of the investment tax credit (ITC) being modified, as opposition to the bill by senators Manchin and Sinema continues.

Speaking at a White House press conference, White House communications director Jen Psaki said it was “absolutely pivotal” that the legislation contained “climate components”, holding up parts of the bill such as “offshore wind and solar”.

The US$3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package currently includes an extension to the solar ITC for 10 years at 30% for projects that meet certain labour conditions, but there have been reports in international media outlets that the ITCs could get cut from the bill.

There have been recent suggestions in international media outlets that Democrats are discussing changes to the ITC to bring Manchin onside. This could be a cut to the length of the ITC to five years or a devaluation in its support to 20%.

Due to the even split within the US Senate, President Joe Biden needs all of his 50 senators to vote in favour of the bill, but West Virginia senator Manchin and Arizona senator Krysten Sinema have delayed its passing so far.

When asked at the briefing about Manchin’s opposition to the bill in its current form and whether President Biden will be able to meet his climate goals without the senator’s support, Psaki said:

“It is absolutely pivotal that these pieces of legislation have climate components — and they will — to address the climate crisis.

“President Biden has been clear about what he supports. A hundred percent clean power by 2035 is a goal he committed to over a year ago […] and he remains committed to it.”

Yesterday (18 October), Reuters reported that Biden was speaking with Manchin, who thinks the bill is far too costly, about what was required for his support.

When asked about the difficulties during an appearance in Hartford, Connecticut, local media reported that Biden said: “To be honest with you, we’re probably not going to get US$3.5 trillion this year. We’re going to get something less than that. But I’m going to negotiate, I’m going to get it done.”

Meanwhile, Manchin has entered into a very public war of words with Vermont senator Bernie Sanders over the budget reconciliation. Sanders wrote an op-ed on Friday (15 October) in Manchin’s home-state paper, the Charleston Gazette-Mail, lambasting the moderate lawmaker for obstructing the bill.

Manchin fired back shortly after. He said: “This isn’t the first time an out-of-stater has tried to tell West Virginians what is best for them despite having no relationship to our state.

“Senator Sanders’ answer is to throw more money on an already overheated economy while 52 other Senators have grave concerns about this approach. To be clear, again, Congress should proceed with caution on any additional spending and I will not vote for a reckless expansion of government programs.” 

budget reconciliation, budget resolution, finance, solar itc, us senate

Energy crises can be a boon for renewables but market intervention risk looms

October 19, 2021
Europe's energy crisis can be a boon for renewables deployment on the continent by bolstering business cases, but familiar foes such as grid constraints will still need to be hurdled in the coming years.

Doral Renewables breaks ground on Mammoth Solar project, US’ largest PV development

October 15, 2021
Doral Renewables has broken ground on the 1.65GWdc Mammoth Solar project in Indiana, set to be the US’ largest solar farm once complete.

Industry: IEA ‘laying down a gauntlet’ for action with latest report

October 13, 2021
Calling for a three-fold increase in renewables investment in the next decade, the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) latest edition of its World Energy Outlook, published today, has been largely welcomed by analysts and industry observers, who are urging world leaders to respond accordingly at the COP26 Climate Change Conference.

Solar and wind to dominate new installs but clean energy progress ‘still far too slow’ – IEA

October 13, 2021
While solar PV and wind deployment will far outstrip additions from other electricity sources over the next decade, clean energy progress is still lagging behind what is needed to put global emissions into sustained decline towards net zero, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned.
PV Tech Premium

How can Europe reestablish itself as a solar manufacturing powerhouse?

October 12, 2021
The desire to invoke a solar manufacturing renaissance in Europe was one of the key points of discussion at Intersolar Europe 2021, with much talk of heightened demand for ‘Made in Europe’ products. But how far away is Europe from establishing a complete value chain on the continent, and what are the hurdles that remain? Liam Stoker reports.
PV Tech Premium

Unlocking floating PV’s power potential

September 28, 2021
Toni Weigl, head of product management for floating PV at BayWa r.e., explores the current trends for designing and developing floating solar projects and poses the question, where next for floating PV?

Shell-backed Silicon Ranch acquires carbon offset firm Clearloop

News

Solar wafer, cell price hikes underscore new polysilicon pricing volatility

News

PV Price Watch: Polysilicon prices jump a further 13% as ‘double control’ energy measures exacerbate supply issues

News

Shipping delays to ease soon but high prices to remain

News

Meyer Burger CFO to be replaced after 15 months in role

News

JinkoSolar claims new record taking n-type cell conversion efficiency to 25.4%

News

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

How simplistic tracker design can deliver competition-busting cost benefits

Upcoming Webinars
November 10, 2021
8am (PST) | 5pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
