Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Whitehaven seeks EPBC approval for 26MW solar-plus-storage site at coal mine in Australia

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Whitehaven seeks EPBC approval for 26MW solar-plus-storage site at coal mine in Australia

News

Solar glass import duties would protect against ‘onslaught’ of dumping in India, says lawyer

News

OneEnergy to build 165MW solar portfolio in Wisconsin

News

Tata Power commissions India’s ‘largest’ floating PV plant

News

3GW single-site PV project goes online in China

News

France awards 948MW ground-mounted solar PV in latest auction

News

SMA Solar to slash jobs amid ‘persistently challenging’ residential PV market

News

AU$400 million renewables hub with six solar PV plants proposed for the Northern Territory, Australia

News

Pacific Blue granted council approval for 300MW solar-plus-storage expansion in Queensland, Australia

News

China’s CHN Energy completes world’s largest open sea floating solar PV project

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Narrabri coal mine (above) has been approved to extract 11 million tonnes of coal per annum until 2031. Image: Whitehaven.

Whitehaven Energy, a subsidiary of coal producer Whitehaven Coal, is seeking Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act approval to power one of its mines via a 26MW solar-plus-storage project in Australia.

The proposal, available to view on the Australian government’s EPBC portal, aims to decarbonise the operations of Whitehaven’s Narrabri coal mine in New South Wales by utilising a 26MW solar PV power plant with an accompanying battery energy storage system (BESS).

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The Narrabri coal mine has been in operation since 2012 and employs around 500 people. It is located 521km northwest of the state capital, Sydney, and has been approved to extract up to 11 million tonnes of coal annually until 2031. It will continue operating until 2044.

Whitehaven confirmed in its scoping report that the project will require a capital investment of around AU$45 million (US$29 million). The operational lifespan of the solar PV power plant would be 50 years, thus surpassing the decommission date for the coal mine.

The company said it would consider opportunities to divest the solar PV power plant to third parties or decommission the site at an earlier stage.

It is worth noting that the average electricity usage at the mine is expected to be around 11MW in 2024 and 13.9MW by 2030.

Two solar PV power plants are located in close proximity to the Narrabri mine. These are the 60MW Narrabri South Solar Farm, being developed by Chinese module manufacturing giant Canadian Solar, Engie’s 120MW Silverleaf solar project, and the 90MW Maules Creek Solar Farm and BESS project.

Australian mines deploying solar PV to decarbonise

Australia has one of the world’s largest mining industries, which has created an opportunity for the country to deploy solar PV and other renewable energy generation technologies to decarbonise their operations. Utilising this method is one step in the creation of a green metals value chain, something that could prove to be a huge economic opportunity for Australia in the future.

Indeed, this opportunity recently saw Australian mining giant Fortescue state that it would capitalise on China’s “insatiable demand for green products” through green metals extraction and exports, with hydrogen produced from solar PV and wind playing an important role.

In terms of direct decarbonisation of Australian mines using solar PV, most of the projects appear to be in the mining heartlands of Western Australia, the Pilbara region, and the Northern Territory.

For example, Fortescue completed constructing a 100MW solar PV project at North Star Junction, Western Australia, in the 2024 financial year.

Located in Pilbara, on the state’s northwestern coast, the solar PV power plant is close to Fortescue Metal Groups’ Iron Bridge magnetite mine. Iron Bridge produces a wet concentrate product that is then transported to Port Hedland through a 135km specialist slurry pipeline, where dewatering and materials handling occur.

Pacific Energy, a distributed energy company, revealed in October 2024 that it had signed an agreement with mining company Gold Fields to deploy a 35MW solar PV power plant at the Gold Fields’ St Ives mine site, located around 80km south of Kalgoorlie Eastern Goldfields in Western Australia.

Elsewhere in Australia, PV Tech reported earlier this year that British-Australian multinational mining company Rio Tinto would develop two 5.25MW solar PV power plants in the Gove Peninsula in the Northern Territory. These solar PV projects would decarbonise Rio Tinto’s mining operations in the area, specifically the extraction of bauxite, the most common ore or aluminium.

The solar PV power plants will be developed in Gumatj and Rirratjingu country, both Aboriginal communities, on Rio Tinto leases. This is following agreements with the Gumatj and Rirratjingu Traditional Owner Groups.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, energy storage, mine, new south wales, northern territory, solar pv, solar-plus-storage, western australia

Read Next

sma solar inverters in germany

SMA Solar to slash jobs amid ‘persistently challenging’ residential PV market

November 14, 2024
In its Q1-3 2024 financial results, SMA Solar said it will cut up to 1,100 jobs and reduce costs by between €150 and €200 million by the end of 2025.
Image: The Northern Territory government.

AU$400 million renewables hub with six solar PV plants proposed for the Northern Territory, Australia

November 14, 2024
The Northern Territory government in Australia has proposed developing an AU$400 million (US$259 million) renewable energy hub featuring six solar PV power plants in the region.
Haughton-Solar-Farm-Image-Pacific-Blue

Pacific Blue granted council approval for 300MW solar-plus-storage expansion in Queensland, Australia

November 14, 2024
Australia’s Pacific Blue, a renewable energy generator and retailer, has been granted council approval for a 300MW solar-plus-storage expansion in North Queensland.
Image: CHN Energy.

China’s CHN Energy completes world’s largest open sea floating solar PV project

November 14, 2024
State-owned China Energy Investment Corporation (CHN Energy) has completed a 1GW floating solar PV facility in the Shandong Province of China.
PV Tech's George Heynes (left) interviewed Aiko Solar's Thomas Bywater (right) at All-Energy Australia 2024. Image: Aiko Solar.
Sponsored

Aiko Solar on its Australian expansion plans and 15th anniversary

November 13, 2024
PV Tech spoke with Aiko Solar to learn more about the company's expansion plans in Australia and some of its latest products.
An AXIAN Energy project in Senegal.

AXIAN secures US$89.2 million in finance for Kolda solar-plus-storage plant in Senegal

November 13, 2024
The EAAIF, FMO and DEG have invested €84 million (US$89.2 million) into AXIAN Energy’s Kolda solar-plus-storage portfolio in Senegal.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar glass import duties would protect against ‘onslaught’ of dumping in India, says lawyer

News

SMA Solar to slash jobs amid ‘persistently challenging’ residential PV market

News

China’s CHN Energy completes world’s largest open sea floating solar PV project

News

Pacific Blue granted council approval for 300MW solar-plus-storage expansion in Queensland, Australia

News

Lithuania to block Chinese inverters with cybersecurity legislation

News

AU$400 million renewables hub with six solar PV plants proposed for the Northern Territory, Australia

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit East Coast 2024

Solar Media Events
November 19, 2024
Philadelphia, USA

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China

Energy Storage Awards 2024

Solar Media Events
November 21, 2024
London, UK

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Málaga, Spain

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Warsaw, Poland
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.