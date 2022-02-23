Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Worley, ABB and IBM partner to offer energy firms green hydrogen solutions

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Operations & Maintenance
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Neoen boosted by PV project commissioning but low irradiation in Australia dampens performance

News

Iberdrola reports 20% year-on-year profit growth as it meets 2022 target early, installs 3.5GW of renewables in 2021

News

Worley, ABB and IBM partner to offer energy firms green hydrogen solutions

News

LG Electronics to exit solar module business citing supply chain concerns

News

Inovateus Solar receives capital investment to expand its solar development and EPC services

News

Singapore’s G8 to install 65MW floating solar project in Ghana

News

LONGi wafer prices climb to four-month high as polysilicon prices rise further

News

Washington utility Avista launches 200MW hybrid RFP, aims to meet CETA clean energy requirements

News

Solar marketplace Otovo raises $34m to fund entry into six European markets

News

Siemens, Desert Technologies eye 1GW PV portfolio in MENA and Asia via new JV

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Worley, ABB and IBM signed a MoU to offer solutions to companies’ green hydrogen assets. Image: Toshiba

Major engineering and technology firms Worley, ABB and IBM have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on green hydrogen solutions, intending to create an “end-to-end” service for energy companies.

The MoU will see all three companies offer energy companies that might otherwise be precluded from entering the nascent green hydrogen market various services and functions.

Each company would leverage its own business experience and knowledge base, Worley providing expertise in engineering, procurement and construction, ABB offering its knowledge in electrical infrastructure, automation operations digitalisation and optimisation, and energy management, while IBM’s knowledge will be in systems integration services, data framework and management solutions.

“By fast-tracking and standardizing how we engineer-design-operate, this collaboration is expected to reduce the levelized cost of green hydrogen and help our customers to decarbonize their operations further,” said Chris Gill, senior vice president of low-carbon hydrogen at Worley.

Bruno Roche, vice president, energy transition at ABB Energy Industries added: “Complementing our partners expertise with our electrification, automation and digital solutions, we will aim to enable lower production costs through smart, safe and sustainable operations.”

While relatively nascent, green hydrogen continues to attract significant interest from energy companies. Various national governments and continental blocs such as the European Union have published green hydrogen strategies in recent years with the intent of bringing production costs down below US$2/kg.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Green Hydrogen Summit

17 May 2022
With hydrogen now a central part of many nations’ decarbonisation plans there remains an elephant in the room; how do we produce truly clean green hydrogen in the volumes needed to support this burgeoning Hydrogen ecosystem, at comparable prices to grey or blue Hydrogen? Without a route to green hydrogen at scale, efforts to transition to hydrogen will not contribute to the 2050 target of net zero. With this in mind, the third annual Green Hydrogen Summit will examine every aspect of achieving cost- competitive green hydrogen at scale. The Summit will provide a comprehensive view of the entire green hydrogen ecosystem, including the regulations and incentives countries are deploying, the business models to deploy electrolysis projects, the infrastructure upgrades needed to transport and store hydrogen at scale, and the industrial applications for the hydrogen being produced. Now into its third year, and with an audience made up of government officials, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas grids and off-takers the summit will bring together delegates with leading experts to share the latest case studies, inspire action, and make the connections to realise the potential of green hydrogen.
abb, epc, green hydrogen, ibm, memorandum of understanding, operations and maintenance, worley

Read Next

Inovateus Solar receives capital investment to expand its solar development and EPC services

February 22, 2022
PV project developer and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company Inovateus Solar has received a “significant” investment from Galway Sustainable Capital to increase its operations.

7.4GW green hydrogen facility launches in Spain, first part of 67GW project that aims to bring cost down to fossil-fuel levels

February 17, 2022
A green hydrogen hub has been launched in Spain that will have a 7.4GW electrolysis capacity powered from 9.5GW of solar power by 2030.

Silicon Ranch selects Black & Veatch to build 125MW project in Georgia

February 11, 2022
Independent power producer (IPP) Silicon Ranch Corporation has selected engineering and consultancy firm Black & Veatch to build a 125MW solar project in Lee County, southwestern Georgia.

INTEC, Chint to build 328MWp solar portfolio in Denmark

February 9, 2022
Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor INTEC Energy Solutions is partnering with PV project developer Chint Solar to build a 328MWp solar portfolio in Denmark.

US ROUND-UP: 250MW project completed in California, Black & Veatch secures Texas EPC contract

February 3, 2022
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, featuring the completion of a 250MW plant in California, an EPC deal for Black & Veatch in Texas and a new PPA from DESRI.

Policy support could lead to ‘flurry of activity’ in Europe’s green hydrogen sector

February 1, 2022
This year could be a tipping point for Europe’s green hydrogen sector, with a flurry of activity predicted if the necessary policy environment is achieved, according to research and consulting firm Delta-EE.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

LONGi wafer prices climb to four-month high as polysilicon prices rise further

News

LG Electronics to exit solar module business citing supply chain concerns

News

Tongwei warns of tight materials supply amidst revenue jump

News

Italy’s new policy proposals for solar sector ‘a waste of money’, trade body says

News

Singapore’s G8 to install 65MW floating solar project in Ghana

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 22, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
April 6, 2022
This is a Virtual Conference
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

PV Tech Premium—Celebrate our first anniversary

The indispensable guide for solar industry professionals
Enjoy 50% off

Valid until 24 Feb 2022. New subscribers only.