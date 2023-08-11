News

Xcel Energy launches request for proposals to replace coal plant with solar and storage

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Companies
Americas

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Xcel Energy’s Riverside coal-fired power plant in Minnesota. Credit: Xcel Energy

US electric utility Xcel Energy has launched a request for proposals (RFP) for solar and battery storage projects to replace its Allen S. King coal-fired power plant in the US state of Minnesota.

Xcel Energy is keen to replace the coal plant with a new 650MW solar project, or ones “that combine solar with energy storage, such as batteries”, as the utility puts it.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The Allen S. King plant has produced electricity since 1958, and through the RFP, Xcel will replace this facility with a renewable project that will contribute to the company’s decarbonisation goals. These targets reducing its carbon emissions by 85% compared to 2005 levels by 2030, and retiring all of its coal-fired power plants by the same year.

The proposed solar project will also have a larger capacity than the soon-to-be retired coal plant, which boasts a capacity of 598MW, as Xcel Energy looks to not only replace its fossil fuel capacity with renewables, but increase its total power output.

“Adding solar along with projects that combine solar with energy storage strengthens our commitment to deliver carbon-free energy to customers in the states we serve,” said Karl Hoesly, president, Xcel Energy Wisconsin and Michigan. “It will play a vital role in our clean energy transition by reducing carbon emissions and will help our communities by creating jobs during and after construction.”

While Xcel Energy did not specify any further criteria for the new solar projects, nor a timeline following the launch of the RFP, it is eager to begin work quickly. The utility plans to begin commercial operations at the new project between 2027 and 2029, with the Allen S. King plant set to retire in 2028.

Xcel Energy also noted that the new renewable project will use existing grid connections at the coal facility, eliminating the need for new grid infrastructure to be built, and ideally accelerating the processes of permitting, construction and commissioning.

The utility plans to commission the project amid considerable growth in the Minnesota solar sector, with the US Solar Energy Industries Association reporting that the state had the 16th-most solar capacity installed in 2023, up from the 34th-most in 2022. There are currently 1.6GW of new solar projects in the pipeline, that the association expects to come online in the next five years, so whatever projects replace the Allen S. King coal plant will make up a considerable portion of the state’s energy mix.

The news follows Heliene’s plans to build a second manufacturing facility in Minnesota, as the company looks to build around 1GW of solar modules.

Fast-tracking innovative U.S. PV technologies into mass production

31 August 2023
A special webinar where we look more closely at U.S.-owned PV innovation, some of the companies at the heart of this, and the pivotal role that the U.S. Department of Energy has been playing in identifying and supporting new start-up PV manufacturers that could truly make a difference in coming years. Moderated by PV Tech’s Dr. Finlay Colville, the webinar will feature contributions from leading players at the U.S. Department of Energy’s America-Made Network program and its America-Made Solar Prize initiative, in addition to hearing from some of the companies that have already been short-listed through these efforts and are expected to play a key role in U.S. solar manufacturing in coming years.

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.
battery storage, decarbonisation, minnesota, projects, renewables, solar plus storage, us, xcel energy

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023