Subscribe
Group Licence
Requires Subscription: PV Tech Premium
Editors' Blog, Features

Xlinks talks tech, infrastructure and energy strategy as multi-gigawatt hybrid solar export project takes shape

By Jules Scully
Grids, Manufacturing, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Africa, Africa & Middle East, Europe

Latest

Xlinks talks tech, infrastructure and energy strategy as multi-gigawatt hybrid solar export project takes shape

Editors' Blog, Features

Shell to build green hydrogen project in the Netherlands

News

Entergy Arkansas issues RfP for 1GW of renewables in US MISO, Southwest regions

News

How solar R&D spending hit record levels to advance a TOPCon transition

Editors' Blog, Features

R.Power seeking equity capital raise to fund European solar PV growth plans

News

Birch Creek Development increases credit facility to US$250m to pursue 5GW US PV pipeline

News

Onward Energy to acquire 1.2GW portfolio of US solar assets

News

Actis takes stake in Latin American renewables generator Omega Energia

News

Enlight bolsters Central and Eastern European solar position with Croatia asset acquisition

News

Nelnet strengthens renewables division with GRNE Solar acquisition

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Construction of the Morocco – UK Power Project is due to begin in 2024. Image: Xlinks.

The company behind a renewables project that will feature 7GW of solar PV and 5GW / 20GWh of battery storage in Morocco is progressing with offshore surveying for four high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cables that will eventually connect the installation exclusively to the UK.

Xlinks has already secured funding for the development phase of the Morocco – UK Power Project, which will also have 3.5GW of onshore wind and be designed to complement renewable energy generated in the UK.

The company now has an area of state-owned land set aside for the installation in Morocco’s Guelmim-Oued Noun region, according to Richard Hardy, project director at Xlinks, who says it plans to use established equipment and take advantage of developments in solar and storage tech in the last decade and not that which is coming out of R&D establishments today.

“What’s been really important for us right from the beginning is that we are looking to use established technology – so wind turbines that are available today, solar modules that are available today and HVDC technology which is already proven – rather than look at the roadmap and wait for that to be developed,” Hardy says.

“We’re able to look at the market as it is now and develop a project which makes technological and economical sense.”

The 3,800km HVDC interconnector route will be deployed in waters along the coasts of Portugal, Spain and France before linking to Britain’s electricity network through two 1.8GW connections in Devon, southwest England.

While in Morocco the HVDC cables will be rated at just over 4GW, 3.6GW will be injected into the UK after losses, with the project expected to deliver power at a price of £48/MWh (US$57/MWh) when it becomes operational, meaning it will generate savings for consumers, according to Xlinks.

With the project having a lot more generation than transmission capacity, Hardy explains that the battery storage system will be charged during the day when there is excess generation and then discharged overnight.

That does two things, he says. “It allows us to use the transmission system for more of the time and it also provides a far more reliable generation profile to the UK.”

The project will also be an islanded generation system in Morocco – not connected to the local network – as part of efforts to provide additional security of supply for the UK. “If we were connected to both markets, then there would be a risk that actually at the times where the UK needs the power the most, rather than exporting to the UK, we’re exporting directly onto the Moroccan transmission network,” Hardy says.

Xlinks’ Simon Morrish, Paddy Padmanathan and Sir Dave Lewis. Image: Xlinks.

‘Extremely reliable solar and wind’

Founded by entrepreneur Simon Morrish, Xlinks has a board that includes Paddy Padmanathan, CEO of Saudi Arabian power plant developer ACWA Power, and Sir Dave Lewis, an ex-CEO of UK retailer Tesco.

When the project was announced last September, Lewis said it “will harness extremely reliable solar and wind power in Morocco to deliver vital reliable power balancing and enabling our own offshore wind ambitions”.

Having secured an investment from UK power supplier Octopus Energy in May, Xlinks made additional progress last month as authorities in Scotland approved planning permission for an HVDC cable manufacturing factory to supply the project.

The company previously said it would support an export-led cable manufacturing industry in the UK via a new green manufacturing business, XLCC, which will begin production in 2024 to produce the 15,200km of cable needed for the Morocco project.

Xlinks is looking to construct the project in two phases, with groundbreaking scheduled for 2024 and power delivery to the UK by the end of the decade.

Among the benefits for Morocco include the creation of around 10,000 construction jobs, of which 2,000 will become permanent. “On top of that there are financial elements as well, such as land rents [and] taxation, which provide a monetary benefit to the Moroccan government and the Moroccan people,” says Hardy.

With plans to deploy 14.4GW of utility-scale solar and wind projects in the next five years, Morocco is second only to Oman in terms of prospective additions among Arabic-speaking countries in the Middle East and North Africa, according to research published last month by thinktank Global Energy Monitor.

“There’s an incredible drive within the country to actually facilitate projects of this nature,” Hardy says, adding that a further benefit of the installation is the “higher level strategic one, in terms of demonstrating that Morocco is open for business and incentivising future similar projects”.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
battery storage, hybrid, morocco, Morocco – UK Power Project, renewables export, solar wind storage hybrid, Xlinks

Read Next

Nelnet strengthens renewables division with GRNE Solar acquisition

July 5, 2022
Financial services and technology company Nelnet has acquired GRNE Solar, an EPC that designs and installs residential, commercial and utility-scale solar in the US Midwest.

MENA to add 50GW of utility-scale solar by 2030, report says

June 29, 2022
Arab-speaking countries in the MENA region have planned to increase utility-scale solar capacity by 49.5 GW by 2030, according to Global Energy Monitor.

Intersect Power lands US$750m funding to take renewables portfolio beyond 8GW

June 28, 2022
Utility-scale renewables developer Intersect Power has secured US$750 million in funding to take its portfolio of renewables, energy storage and green hydrogen projects beyond 8GW.

Uruguay eyes 20GW of renewables for green hydrogen push

June 20, 2022
Uruguay has launched its green hydrogen roadmap that will see the country aim to install 20GW of renewables as well as 10GW of electrolysers by 2040.

UN sets out five actions to jumpstart renewable energy transition

May 18, 2022
The UN secretary-general, António Guterres, has issued a stark warning concerning the “dismal litany of humanity’s failure to tackle climate disruption” in an speech in which he set out “five critical actions to jumpstart the renewable energy transition”.

Shoals adjusts outlook due to increasingly ‘challenging’ US solar environment

May 18, 2022
Shoals Technologies has become the latest solar manufacturer to adjust its guidance for the year, blaming an “increasingly challenging environment” caused by the US AD/CVD investigation.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Tongwei hikes PV cell prices, signs polysilicon deals worth US$18 billion

News

Tata Power to open 4GW solar cell, module factory run by robots

News

Enlight bolsters Central and Eastern European solar position with Croatia asset acquisition

News

US DOE launches US$500m mines-to-clean energy programme

News

Australia’s Victoria promotes rooftop solar as part of gas substitution roadmap

News

Solar value chain jitters continue as polysilicon price reaches new high, wafer prices climb further

News

Upcoming Events

Factors Impacting PV Module Supply out to 2030

Upcoming Webinars
July 19, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am and 6pm BST

The UK’s solar landscape to 2030: factors driving growth & challenges from global supply-chains

Upcoming Webinars
July 20, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am BST

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

Upcoming Webinars
July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2022