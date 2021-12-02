Yokogawa acquires renewables and DER software company PXiSE

PXiSE’s software manages renewables and distributed energy resources (DERs) in real time.

Image: Yokogawa

Japanese electrical engineering and software company Yokogawa Electric Corporation has acquired all of the outstanding shares of renewable and distributed energy software company PXiSE Energy Solutions LLC for an undisclosed amount.

PXiSE develops software that enables utilities and other grid operators to deliver reliable and stable power by managing renewables and distributed energy resources (DERs) in real time.

The San Diego-based company combines real-time data from the grid combined with artificial intelligence to help utilities manage the increasing number of DERs coming online every year.

Its Active Control Technology (ACT) is an automated grid control software platform that consists of hybrid power plant controls, microgrid controls, and a DER management system, that aims to optimise systems by enabling the integration of DERs alongside traditional grid components.

Through the acquisition, Yokogawa is aiming to strengthen its monitoring and control of generation facilities and support customers working in transmission and distribution, it said via a media release.

“Our market growth will be greatly strengthened thanks to Yokogawa’s global engineering, sales, service, and support network, and Yokogawa will be able to accelerate their expansion into the power delivery and distribution end-use sectors,” said Patrick Lee, CEO and cofounder of PXiSE.

Since its formation in 2016, PXiSE has delivered more than one gigawatt of projects in the US, Asia, and Oceania.

In June, Horizon Power and PXiSE successfully powered the Australian town of Onslow solely using renewable energy, demonstrating the potential of microgrid technology.

Prior to the acquisition, PXiSE was a subsidiary of Sempra, a US-based energy infrastructure company, and was partially owned by a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co Ltd.