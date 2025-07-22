Subscribe To Premium
Zelestra completes 435MWdc solar project in India

By Shreeyashi Ojha
US polysilicon import probe is solar industry’s ‘biggest supply vulnerability’ – Wood Mackenzie

Zelestra completes 435MWdc solar project in India

Australia’s NEM sees ‘record-breaking’ surge in renewables and energy storage assets

Corning acquires JA Solar 2GW US module assembly plant

Primergy starts commercial operations at 408MWac Ash Creek Solar project in Texas

Enfinity Global sells 49% stake in 402MW Italian solar portfolio to SOFAZ

Xcel Energy to build 2GW of renewables in Texas and New Mexico

California Energy Commission awards US$4 million grant to Tandem PV for perovskite-silicon testing

Acciona Energía breaks ground on 178MW solar PV plant in Peru

Australia: Queensland government enshrines ‘strict’ planning rules for solar PV into law

The project, backed by a 25-year PPA with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), will generate 755GWh of clean energy annually. Image: Zelestra via LinkedIn.

Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Zelestra has begun commercial operations at its 435MWdc Gorbea solar project in the state of Rajasthan, India. 

According to the firm, the project, backed by a 25-year PPA with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), will generate 755GWh of clean energy annually. The plant uses tunnel oxide passivated contact solar cells (TOPCon) panels and has over 1300 robotic cleaning units for maintenance. 

Attending the inauguration ceremony, Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said that the project was a “model project” for the energy sector in Rajasthan under the Prime Minister’s “Harit Kranti” initiative.  

Furthermore, Joshi highlighted the state’s renewable energy potential stating that “the sunlight here is not just light, but a ray of hope and self-reliance.” According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Rajasthan’s installed solar capacity stood at 31.97 GW as of June 2025, the highest among all Indian states. 

Zelestra has a pipeline of 5.4GW projects in India, with 1.7GW contracted with customers. Globally, the company has a portfolio of over 29GW of carbon-free projects in 13 countries. 

The Getxo, Spain-headquartered firm recently secured a €235 million (US$277 million) increase to its sustainability-linked loan, bringing the total facility to €770 million. The funding will support the company’s growth strategy, with investments directed toward the development of solar, storage, and wind projects across the U.S., Germany, Spain, Italy, Latin America, and India.

Gorbea solar project, india, pv power plants, rajasthan, solar pv, zelestra, Zelestra India

