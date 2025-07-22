Zelestra completes 435MWdc solar project in India

Attending the inauguration ceremony, Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said that the project was a “model project” for the energy sector in Rajasthan under the Prime Minister’s “Harit Kranti” initiative.

Furthermore, Joshi highlighted the state’s renewable energy potential stating that “the sunlight here is not just light, but a ray of hope and self-reliance.” According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Rajasthan’s installed solar capacity stood at 31.97 GW as of June 2025, the highest among all Indian states.

Zelestra has a pipeline of 5.4GW projects in India, with 1.7GW contracted with customers. Globally, the company has a portfolio of over 29GW of carbon-free projects in 13 countries.

The Getxo, Spain-headquartered firm recently secured a €235 million (US$277 million) increase to its sustainability-linked loan, bringing the total facility to €770 million. The funding will support the company’s growth strategy, with investments directed toward the development of solar, storage, and wind projects across the U.S., Germany, Spain, Italy, Latin America, and India.