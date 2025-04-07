Zelestra inks 238MW solar PV PPA in Peru

On top of the PPA, the contract between both companies includes an international renewable energy certificate (I-REC), which guarantees the renewable credentials of the energy produced, commented Eduardo Rivas, general manager at Celepsa.

José Luis García, CEO of Zelestra Latam, added: “This agreement reflects our firm commitment to work strategically with our customers to offer tailor-made solutions, as well as our commitment to the Peruvian market.”

Zelestra began construction on a 300MW solar PV plant – dubbed San Martín – early last year and the company expects the project to be operational in the next couple of months.

The Spanish developer specialises in the development, commercialisation, construction and operation of utility-scale renewable energy projects and is present in 13 countries, including several in Latin America. In the region, Zelestra is present in Colombia, Chile and Ecuador.

This PPA is the latest from the company in Latin America, and follows a deal for a solar-plus-storage project signed last month in Chile with gas provider Abastible. The hybrid project is located in the northern region of Tarapacá and will have 220MW of solar PV capacity alongside a 1GWh battery energy storage system (BESS). Construction on the project already begun.