Zelestra inks 238MW solar PV PPA in Peru

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Zelestra inks 238MW solar PV PPA in Peru

Construction on Australia’s first Renewable Energy Zone to begin in mid-2025

Large Scale Solar Summit USA addresses Trump tariffs’ impact on solar industry

Tariffs will ‘undermine’ US PV manufacturing and inflate clean energy costs, industry says

Silicon Ranch secures US$500 million investment from AIP Management

Dwindling stock plays into stable European PV module prices in March – sun.store

Gonvarri Solar Steel launches TracSmarT+1P trackers

Astronergy, four Turkish PV manufacturers to invest US$2.5 billion in solar cell plants

GPG inaugurates Western Australia’s first grid-connected large-scale hybrid solar-battery project

40MW solar PV plant in Western Australia deemed country’s best-performing solar asset in March

Zelestra is present in 13 countries, including Peru, Colombia, Chile and Ecuador. Image: Zelestra.

Spanish renewable power developer Zelestra has signed a long-term solar PV power purchase agreement (PPA) with Peruvian power provider Celepsa.

This PPA will enable the construction of a 238MW solar PV plant in Peru and increase Zelestra’s contracted portfolio to more than 530MW in the South American country.

On top of the PPA, the contract between both companies includes an international renewable energy certificate (I-REC), which guarantees the renewable credentials of the energy produced, commented Eduardo Rivas, general manager at Celepsa.

José Luis García, CEO of Zelestra Latam, added: “This agreement reflects our firm commitment to work strategically with our customers to offer tailor-made solutions, as well as our commitment to the Peruvian market.”

Zelestra began construction on a 300MW solar PV plant – dubbed San Martín – early last year and the company expects the project to be operational in the next couple of months.

The Spanish developer specialises in the development, commercialisation, construction and operation of utility-scale renewable energy projects and is present in 13 countries, including several in Latin America. In the region, Zelestra is present in Colombia, Chile and Ecuador.

This PPA is the latest from the company in Latin America, and follows a deal for a solar-plus-storage project signed last month in Chile with gas provider Abastible. The hybrid project is located in the northern region of Tarapacá and will have 220MW of solar PV capacity alongside a 1GWh battery energy storage system (BESS). Construction on the project already begun.

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

21 May 2025
London, UK
The Renewables Procurement & Revenues Summit serves as the European platform for connecting renewable energy suppliers to the future of energy demand. This includes bringing together a community of European off-takers, renewable generators, utilities, asset owners, and financiers. The challenges ahead are complex, but through collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision, we can navigate uncertainties and forge a sustainable energy future. Let us harness our collective knowledge to advance the renewable energy agenda.
More Info
