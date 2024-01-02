Solarpack begins construction on 300MW ‘largest’ PV site in Peru

Spanish PV developer Solarpack has begun construction on its 300MW San Martin solar project in Peru. It said that the site will be the “largest” in the country upon completion in Q2 2025.
The San Martin project is already contracted under a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Peruvian private electricity provider Kallpa Generación, one of the largest players in the country’s electricity market. The companies did not disclose the duration of the PPA, but said that it was signed on a “long-term basis” for the entirety of the plant’s capacity.
Located in the La Joya district of Arequipa province, Solarpack said that San Martin is expected to produce over 830GWh of solar power annually and use “cutting-edge” technologies to maximise its efficiency. PV Tech has contacted Solarpack for information on the technologies and suppliers for the site.
Solarpack has a significant foothold in South America. In March 2022, it signed a contract with the government of Ecuador to develop another regional milestone project in the 258MW El Aromo site, which it said would be the largest in the country.
In early December, the company signed two PPAs with an unnamed “global utility” for 475GWh annual generation capacity in its native Spain.