Solarpack begins construction on 300MW ‘largest’ PV site in Peru

The 25MW Tacna project in Peru, in which Solarpack owns a majority stake. Image: Solarpack.

Spanish PV developer Solarpack has begun construction on its 300MW San Martin solar project in Peru. It said that the site will be the “largest” in the country upon completion in Q2 2025.

The San Martin project is already contracted under a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Peruvian private electricity provider Kallpa Generación, one of the largest players in the country’s electricity market. The companies did not disclose the duration of the PPA, but said that it was signed on a “long-term basis” for the entirety of the plant’s capacity.