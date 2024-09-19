Subscribe To Premium
300MW solar PV power plant in Queensland, Australia, given Federal government green tick

By George Heynes
IREC: US adds 15,564 solar jobs in 2023, up 5.9% YoY

Better Energy delays 3GW Danish PV portfolio, blames 'lagging' demand

Global solar additions to hit 593GW in 2024, says Ember

Clean Energy Council adopts new IEC PV module testing standard in Australia

EU Commission approves €1.2 billion Polish renewables manufacturing scheme

Lodestone Energy pens 'landmark' solar agreement in New Zealand

300MW solar PV power plant in Queensland, Australia, given Federal government green tick

Increasing wafer import tariffs alone will not help bring more capacity to the US

Sharp launches four rooftop PV modules

Arevon bags another US$351 million for Indiana PV expansion

The project will be located near a proposed REZ in Queensland. Image: Cambridge RE Partners.

Yesterday (18 September), the government of Australia granted the environmental tick of approval for a 300MW solar PV power plant to be developed in north Queensland.

Cambridge JMD Australia, a regional subsidiary of fund manager Cambridge RE Partners, is developing the 300MW Cambridge Solar Farm, which is located approximately 80km south of Townsville and will connect to existing transmission infrastructure.

It will be situated near a proposed Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) previously identified by the Queensland government. Three possible REZs, named Far North Queensland, Collinsville, and Flinders, could be developed in the north and far north regions of Queensland. These are expected to generate up to 5GW of renewable energy if all are completed.

In the case of the Cambridge Solar Farm, being situated close to the REZs could be a boon for the project, allowing it to leverage modern and upgraded transmission and infrastructure to connect to the National Electricity Market (NEM).

Plans for the 300MW Cambridge Solar Farm also reveal that a battery energy storage system (BESS) could be developed on-site. The capacity and duration of this have not been disclosed.

Site preparation works are expected to commence in late 2025, with the first phase of solar panels to be installed and connected over a 12-month period. Commissioning of the first phase of solar PV modules is expected to occur in late 2026.

Tanya Plibersek, Australia’s minister for the environment and water, said that the Labor government is getting on with turning the country into a renewable energy superpower while also attacking the Liberal–National Coalition’s stance on nuclear energy.

“I’ve ticked off more than 60 renewable energy projects in two years – enough to power almost seven million homes. Peter Dutton can’t tell Australians how much you will pay to build his nuclear reactors, how much the expensive nuclear power will add to your bills, or even how many reactors there will be in Australian communities,” Plibersek said.

“Australians have a choice between a renewable energy transition that’s already underway and driving down prices or paying for an expensive nuclear fantasy that may never happen.”

The Rødkilde Solar Park in Denmark.

Better Energy delays 3GW Danish PV portfolio, blames ‘lagging’ demand

September 19, 2024
One of the “market signals” the company cited is an increase in negative electricity prices across Europe, as supply exceeds demand.
Image: Acen Australia.

Clean Energy Council adopts new IEC PV module testing standard in Australia

September 19, 2024
Modules will need to pass the 2021 version of the IEC 61215 testing series if they are to be approved by the CEC.
Image: Lodestone Energy.

Lodestone Energy pens ‘landmark’ solar agreement in New Zealand

September 19, 2024
New Zealand solar PV developer Lodestone Energy has signed a solar agreement with poultry provider Inghams to match its electricity consumption via solar PV power plants.
Image: Arevon

Arevon bags another US$351 million for Indiana PV expansion

September 18, 2024
Arevon started construction at the 251MW project, located in Gibson County, last month. It will sell the project to NIPSCO once completed.
Image: Queensland Department of Energy and Public Works.

Western Australia launches EOI for major transmission projects to unlock renewable energy

September 18, 2024
The Western Australian government has launched an expressions of interest (EOI) to help fund major transmission projects in the Pilbara region, unlocking capacity to develop large-scale renewable energy generation projects such as solar PV.
The 10-year agreement with Engie will enable CCEP to secure the remaining energy needed to fulfil its RE100 commitment. Image: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

Coca-Cola secures 100% renewable energy target via 300MW solar PV agreement in Australia

September 18, 2024
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) has signed a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with French developer Engie to source green electricity from the newly-built 300MW Wellington North Solar Farm in New South Wales, Australia.

Sharp launches four rooftop PV modules

News

Meyer Burger CEO Erfurt steps down, company slashes jobs amid 'strategic realignment'

News

Complete Solar awarded bid in SunPower's Chapter 11 proceedings

News

EDF Renewables, KOWEPO and Masdar reach financial close for 1.5GW Al Ajban solar plant

News

RE+ 2024: Solar soundbites from the biggest week in US renewables

Features, Editors' Blog

LONGi ships close to 80GW of products in H1 2024, revenues down

News

