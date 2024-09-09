Queensland selects Powerlink as the state’s Renewable Energy Zones Delivery Body

As the REZ Delivery Body, Powerlink will provide feedback to the Queensland government on the REZ Roadmap, advise on the declaration of REZs and create draft and final REZ Management Plans for the declaration of REZs.

Queensland’s REZ roadmap was published in March 2024 and identified 12 locations for REZs, which aim to add around 22GW of renewable energy capacity by 2035. A REZ is an area designated by state governments that aims to connect more efficiently to the grid with multi-gigawatts of renewable energy, such as solar PV and wind.

Queensland has identified 12 such areas so far, although the roadmap might identify potential additional REZs, depending on investors’ interest and future energy needs from households and industries.

The government said that local communities—including landholders, local stakeholders, farmers and councils—will be at the core of how renewables across the 12 zones are rolled out in the years to come. REZ Local Reference Groups will be established later this year to collect feedback from the community.

In a statement posted on LinkedIn, Powerlink Queensland said it was looking forward to “working with landholders, community, local governments and industry to maximise the benefits for all Queenslanders”.

Queensland’s REZs have been divided into three sub-regions: Southern Queensland, Central Queensland, and North and Far North Queensland. The roadmap has identified three potential REZ locations currently under development: Southern Downs REZ, Western Downs REZ, and Far North Queensland REZ.

Work is being planned at these locations under existing National Electricity Rules, but the projects may later be designated as REZs.

Due to its existing coal-fired power stations and large electricity loads, the first official REZ location is expected to be in Central Queensland. The Callide REZ is expected to include between 2GW and 2.6GW of renewable energy capacity; Central Queensland already has nine solar PV plants and 48 renewable energy projects in the pipeline.