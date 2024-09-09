Subscribe To Premium
Queensland selects Powerlink as the state’s Renewable Energy Zones Delivery Body

By George Heynes
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Managing seasonality impacts and optimising O&M planning to secure favorable insurance terms

PV manufacturing in US up nearly fourfold since IRA introduction

Silfab Solar launches n-type Utility NTC module series ahead of RE+

DOE publishes draft roadmap and asks for feedback on grid connections

Polysilicon prices rise across the board, silicon material companies all suffer losses

Queensland selects Powerlink as the state’s Renewable Energy Zones Delivery Body

OX2 sells 119MW solar PV project in Victoria, Australia, to unnamed bidder

Tigo Energy files lawsuit against Zhejiang Benyi for rapid shutdown copyright infringement

Nevados launches all-terrain tracker to broaden usable land for solar

Texas outpaces California as US state with most utility-scale PV capacity

The REZs are expected to harness solar PV to bolster renewable energy generation capacity. Image: Genex Power.

The Queensland government has selected government-owned network operator Powerlink to be the state’s Renewable Energy Zones (REZs) Delivery Body, to plan, deliver and operate the various REZs being developed in the Australian state.

The establishment of a REZ Delivery Body to assist in the planning, declaration, and operation of REZs in Queensland was identified in the Queensland government’s Energy (Renewable Transformation and Jobs) Act 2024. Powerlink was appointed to this role on 30 August 2024.

As the REZ Delivery Body, Powerlink will provide feedback to the Queensland government on the REZ Roadmap, advise on the declaration of REZs and create draft and final REZ Management Plans for the declaration of REZs.

Queensland’s REZ roadmap was published in March 2024 and identified 12 locations for REZs, which aim to add around 22GW of renewable energy capacity by 2035. A REZ is an area designated by state governments that aims to connect more efficiently to the grid with multi-gigawatts of renewable energy, such as solar PV and wind.

Queensland has identified 12 such areas so far, although the roadmap might identify potential additional REZs, depending on investors’ interest and future energy needs from households and industries.

The government said that local communities—including landholders, local stakeholders, farmers and councils—will be at the core of how renewables across the 12 zones are rolled out in the years to come. REZ Local Reference Groups will be established later this year to collect feedback from the community.

In a statement posted on LinkedIn, Powerlink Queensland said it was looking forward to “working with landholders, community, local governments and industry to maximise the benefits for all Queenslanders”.

Queensland’s REZs have been divided into three sub-regions: Southern Queensland, Central Queensland, and North and Far North Queensland. The roadmap has identified three potential REZ locations currently under development: Southern Downs REZ, Western Downs REZ, and Far North Queensland REZ.

Work is being planned at these locations under existing National Electricity Rules, but the projects may later be designated as REZs.

Due to its existing coal-fired power stations and large electricity loads, the first official REZ location is expected to be in Central Queensland. The Callide REZ is expected to include between 2GW and 2.6GW of renewable energy capacity; Central Queensland already has nine solar PV plants and 48 renewable energy projects in the pipeline.

2023 Queensland Renewable Energy Zone Roadmap, powerlink, queensland, Queensland government, renewable energy zones, rez, solar pv

