Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

450MW solar PV project with 1,800MWh BESS in Victoria, Australia, given green light

By George Heynes
Projects, Power Plants, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

South West Renewable Energy Zone in NSW secures four-fold interest from indicative target

News

Authorities grant development consent for contested 100MW solar-plus-storage project in NSW

News

RE+: Adani Solar pauses polysilicon plant, targets 10GW of solar cells and modules in next 18 months

News

450MW solar PV project with 1,800MWh BESS in Victoria, Australia, given green light

News

RE+: US solar is infighting over the IRA

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Enlight commissions 364MW, 1.2GWh solar-plus-storage project in New Mexico

News

AFRY chosen as owner’s engineer for repowering of 35 Italian PV projects

News

Namibian utility signs financing and EPC deals for 100MW PV project

News

Ireland backs 960MW of solar capacity in latest renewable energy support scheme

News

DYCM Power to build 6GW cell and module facility in south-east US

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Victoria, Australia, has several large-scale solar PV projects, such as the 256MWp Kiamal Solar Farm (pictured). Image: Total Eren.

In Australia, the Victoria government yesterday (11 September) granted the green light for the development of the 450MW Hazelwood Solar Farm, which also includes plans for a 450MW/1,800MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

It is being developed by Manthos Investments, a family-owned business in the Latrobe Valley, and will be managed by building consultant Robert Luxmoore Project Management. It will sit on a 1,100-hectare property between Morwell and Traralgon in southeastern Victoria and is situated in Gippsland, a region identified by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) as a prime location for one of Victoria’s six Renewable Energy Zones (REZs).

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The project’s development plan also includes a centrally located substation connected to the National Electricity Market (NEM), along with other associated infrastructure.

The solar PV modules will be double-stacked, feature a string of 29 modules, and include a single-axis tracker tilting east-west. It will cost around AUS$651 million (US$434 million) to fully develop.

The project documents state that it is expected to have several positive impacts on the local and state economies. These include generating approximately AUS$1.89 billion in total economic output, supporting around 500 jobs during the construction phase, and producing more than 700,000MWh of clean electricity per year.

Image: Hazelwood Solar Farm.

The proposed site location was formerly a forestry plantation and is currently used for grazing sheep, cattle, fodder production and dryland cropping. The project developers hope to incorporate agrivoltaics, also known as agriPV, to ensure that sheep grazing activities can continue.

A combination of electricity generation from solar sources and the effective management of the land is a core component of agriPV, which has seen increased attention in recent months. Last year, the European Commission noted that the use of agriPV could single-handedly meet Europe’s solar deployment targets until the end of the decade.

Lily D’Ambrosio, Victoria’s minister for energy and resources, highlighted that the Latrobe Valley has been the home of Victoria’s energy generation for decades and now it will play an important role in the state’s renewable energy future.

Victoria has established various renewable energy generation targets, including 65% by 2030 and 95% by 2035. These renewable energy targets are supported by energy storage targets of at least 2.6GW by 2030 and 6.3GW by 2035.

Sonya Kilkenny, Victoria’s minister for planning added: “The approval of the Hazelwood North Solar Farm will strengthen Victoria’s renewable energy industry and provide cheaper, cleaner power to thousands of homes.”

agriPV, agrivoltaics, australia, hazelwood, large-scale solar, solar plus storage, victoria, Victoria government

Read Next

A 70MW solar project in New South Wales. Image Nextracker.

South West Renewable Energy Zone in NSW secures four-fold interest from indicative target

September 12, 2024
The first tender for the South West Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) Access Rights in New South Wales, Australia, has seen interest from projects amounting to around 15GW of solar PV, wind and energy storage.
A large-scale solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia. Image: RWE.

Authorities grant development consent for contested 100MW solar-plus-storage project in NSW

September 12, 2024
The New South Wales Independent Planning Commission in Australia has approved plans for the 100MW solar-plus-storage Wallaroo Solar Farm, subject to conditions.
An existing solar farm in Victoria, Australia. Image: Trina Solar.

Telstra inks power purchase agreement for 260MW New South Wales solar PV project

September 11, 2024
Australian telecommunications giant Telstra has inked a power purchase agreement (PPA) to secure 50% of the electricity generated from the 260MW Glenellen Solar Farm in New South Wales, Australia.
Image: OX2.

OX2 sells a further 137MW of solar PV projects in Australia

September 11, 2024
Swedish solar developer OX2 revealed yesterday (10 September) that it has sold two solar PV projects in Australia, totalling 137MWp, to renewable energy developer European Energy.
The Port Hedland solar project.

APA Group installs solar panels at Port Hedland solar-plus-storage project

September 10, 2024
The APA Group has completed the installation of solar panels at its Port Hedland solar-plus-storage project in Australia.
Conergy_storage_australia_ARENA

Multi-gigawatt green hydrogen project in Western Australia shelved due to lack of government support

September 10, 2024
Due to a lack of state government support, Australian mineral exploration company Province Resources has shelved its multi-gigawatt solar and wind-powered green hydrogen project in Western Australia, HyEnergy.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Multi-gigawatt green hydrogen project in Western Australia shelved due to lack of government support

News

Enlight commissions 364MW, 1.2GWh solar-plus-storage project in New Mexico

News

PV manufacturing downturn to extend into 2026

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Nextracker unveils new tracker foundation system, NX Anchor

News

PV manufacturing in US up nearly fourfold since IRA introduction

News

Namibian utility signs financing and EPC deals for 100MW PV project

News

Upcoming Events

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
September 23, 2024
11am (BST) / 12pm (CET)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024