News

8minute Solar Energy hires first chief technology officer

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, People
Americas

Latest

News

NextEra Energy reveals decarbonisation strategy with 2045 ‘Real Zero’ target of 90GW solar PV, 50GW battery storage

News

BP acquires stake in 26GW green hydrogen project in Australia

News

How energy sector neo-colonialism is holding Africa back from its net zero goals

Editors' Blog, Features, Interviews

US solar remains beset by underperformance issues as capex costs on the rise

News

PV cleaning robots: new test methods for a new technology

Features, Guest Blog

Manufacturers urged to bolster inventories amid ‘extremely fragile’ supply chains

News

‘Much stronger’ hydrogen policies needed as world risks missing vital opportunity, climate goals

News

TotalEnergies to acquire 25% stake in Adani New Industries in green hydrogen push

News

Investor FitzWalter partners with European solar group to pursue 5GW capacity target

News
8minute currently has more than 18GW of solar under development. Image: 8minute Solar Energy.

US solar developer 8minute Solar Energy is aiming to further its technological know-how with the appointment of its first chief technology officer (CTO).

Kip Larson has joined the Los Angeles-headquartered developer having previously led technology teams at Amazon, Amazon Web Services and digital freight network Convoy.

According to 8minute, the appointment will bolster the company’s capabilities in developing and generating clean energy by expanding the traditional focus on hardware to include software engineering and machine learning.

“Clean energy is becoming more and more a technology business – the work we do designing cutting-edge power plants is more akin to smartphones than drilling for oil wells,” said 8minute CEO Tom Buttgenbach.

Larson’s work at Amazon saw him develop technology to optimise the company’s network of fulfilment centres to reduce delivery times to customers. He is now poised to do the same for solar and energy storage, helping 8minute deliver low-cost, clean energy, the company said.

Larson said modern software technology has “incredible promise” to transform how power plants serve customers and businesses, adding: “The clean energy transition represents the greatest opportunity our economy has ever seen to leverage this technology to improve human well-being.”

The appointment comes after 8minute hired Rahul Mathur as its chief financial officer last year and closed US$400 million in financing from institutional investor EIG in January. The company currently has more than 18GW of solar and 24GWh of energy storage under development.

Buttgenbach last week welcomed President Joe Biden’s move to waive tariffs on solar imports from Southeast Asia for two years. “With this decision, 8minute and the broader solar industry can resume the massive momentum we have built this past decade – deploying the most advanced and responsive energy technologies to support the country’s clean energy goals,” Buttgenbach said.

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

21 July 2022
The rooftop solar PV market is set for significant growth, but installers are being held back by complicated design software that is slow, cumbersome and fails to take into account rooftop shading, module compatibility and energy storage. Huawei’s SmartDesign 2.0 is a web-based PV and energy storage system tool that promises to solve all of those issues, and much more. This webinar will provide a live demonstration of the SmartDeisgn 2.0 tool, showing how installers can quickly complete Huawei PV & ESS system designs and assemble a professional report with 3D site view for potential customers, streamlining the design and sales service.
