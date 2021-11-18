Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

8minute Solar hires new CFO, tasks him with capitalising on the green transition

By Sean Rai-Roche
People
Americas

Latest

8minute Solar hires new CFO, tasks him with capitalising on the green transition

News

AtlasInvest backs new platform targeting 2.7GW of renewables in Europe

News

Hanwha buys large stake in REC Silicon, looks to restart US polysilicon production

News

Prospect14 sells 1GWdc development portfolio of PV, solar-plus-storage in PJM

News

Enphase Energy moves into EV charging with ClipperCreek acquisition

News

Trina Solar unveils new packing solution aimed at cutting shipping costs

News

Solar PV installations to jump 20% in 2022 as market defies high production costs

News

Deciphering CBP’s WRO guidance: What the updated FAQ changes and what uncertainty remains

Featured Articles, Features

China sets initial 2022 solar subsidy pot at US$357.2m

News

US solar module prices expected to normalise following AD/CVD petition verdict

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Methur has held senior leadership positions in semiconductor and software technology companies. Image: Rahul Mathur via LinkedIn.

US-based independent solar and storage developer 8minute Solar Energy has hired Rahul Mathur as its new chief financial officer (CFO) in a continued build out of its leadership team.

Mathur will oversee the company’s financial planning and analysis, project finance, tax, accounting, investor relations, and growth and new markets teams. He has been tasked with helping 8minute Solar to capitalise on the financial opportunities of the green transition.

“The past two years have marked a significant turning point for the technology and clean energy industries, with unprecedented forward-momentum and record investments. Rahul has a proven track record of helping public and private companies capitalise on these pivotal moments of opportunity and growth,” said Tom Buttgenbach, founder and CEO of 8minute.

Coming with more than 20 years of experience, Mathur has held senior leadership positions for public and private semiconductor and software technology companies, including Rambus, Cypress Semiconductor, NetSuite and KLA.

“As an industry leader over the past decade, 8minute has consistently delivered compelling results, and I’m delighted at the opportunity to join such a dynamic company,” said Mathur. “I look forward to innovating and building alongside a team of accomplished, talented engineers and developers as we lead the clean energy industry in exciting new directions.”

The hire builds on other recent appointments at 8minute Solar. In July, Jennifer Arasimowicz was made the new general counsel and corporate secretary, while senior vice president of engineering & transactions, Stephanie Perry, was promoted to chief operating officer.

Since its founding in 2009, 8minute has put 2GW of solar projects into operation and currently has over 18GW of solar and 24GWh of energy storage projects under development.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
8minute solar energy, appointments, cfo, executive appointments

Read Next

SEIA appoints new director of storage to strengthen policy advocacy and industry support

November 16, 2021
The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has appointed US Department of Energy (DOE) veteran Jeremiah Miller as its new director of storage markets and policy

Meyer Burger CFO to be replaced after 15 months in role

October 18, 2021
Heterojunction cell and module manufacturer Meyer Burger has appointed a new CFO just one year after incumbent Jürgen Schiffer took on the role.

PEOPLE ROUND-UP: Alight Energy bolsters two departments while Meteocontrol hires new CTO

September 27, 2021
A round-up of the latest appointment news from across the world, including new hires from Alight Energy, Meteocontrol, NTR and EY-Parthenon

Ørsted appoints new CEO of onshore business

September 17, 2021
Renewables developer Ørsted has promoted Neil O'Donovan to CEO of its onshore business unit following the resignation of his predecessor in August.

FTC Solar replaces CEO amid ‘tough operational environment’

September 15, 2021
US tracker manufacturer FTC Solar will replace its CEO Tony Etnyre after two-and-a-half years in the role with ex-SunEdison and semiconductor firm senior exec Sean Hunkler.

BP poaches RWE’s head of renewables as its new gas and low carbon VP

September 14, 2021
BP has poached RWE’s head of renewables Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath to replace the departing Dev Sanyal as executive vice president of BP’s gas and low carbon energy division

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US Section 201 bifacial exemption reinstated after international trade court decision

News

Trina Solar unveils new packing solution aimed at cutting shipping costs

News

Enphase Energy moves into EV charging with ClipperCreek acquisition

News

Solar PV installations to jump 20% in 2022 as market defies high production costs

News

MassMutual, Low Carbon unite to form IPP with 20GW renewables target

News

US solar module prices expected to normalise following AD/CVD petition verdict

News

Upcoming Events

Trackers boosting economic viability: Assessing the bankability of a 1P vs 2P solar PV project

Upcoming Webinars
November 24, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021

Black November

Beat the price rise

The discount will climb down on November 19th

45% off

View Offer
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes