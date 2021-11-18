8minute Solar hires new CFO, tasks him with capitalising on the green transition

Methur has held senior leadership positions in semiconductor and software technology companies. Image: Rahul Mathur via LinkedIn.

US-based independent solar and storage developer 8minute Solar Energy has hired Rahul Mathur as its new chief financial officer (CFO) in a continued build out of its leadership team.

Mathur will oversee the company’s financial planning and analysis, project finance, tax, accounting, investor relations, and growth and new markets teams. He has been tasked with helping 8minute Solar to capitalise on the financial opportunities of the green transition.

“The past two years have marked a significant turning point for the technology and clean energy industries, with unprecedented forward-momentum and record investments. Rahul has a proven track record of helping public and private companies capitalise on these pivotal moments of opportunity and growth,” said Tom Buttgenbach, founder and CEO of 8minute.

Coming with more than 20 years of experience, Mathur has held senior leadership positions for public and private semiconductor and software technology companies, including Rambus, Cypress Semiconductor, NetSuite and KLA.

“As an industry leader over the past decade, 8minute has consistently delivered compelling results, and I’m delighted at the opportunity to join such a dynamic company,” said Mathur. “I look forward to innovating and building alongside a team of accomplished, talented engineers and developers as we lead the clean energy industry in exciting new directions.”

The hire builds on other recent appointments at 8minute Solar. In July, Jennifer Arasimowicz was made the new general counsel and corporate secretary, while senior vice president of engineering & transactions, Stephanie Perry, was promoted to chief operating officer.

Since its founding in 2009, 8minute has put 2GW of solar projects into operation and currently has over 18GW of solar and 24GWh of energy storage projects under development.