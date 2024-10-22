Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

AAPowerLink: Singapore government grants conditional approval to import Australian solar

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Policy, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Cambodian manufacturers cease cooperation with AD/CVD investigation

News

Edify submits 250MW solar-plus-storage project to Australia’s EPBC queue

News

AAPowerLink: Singapore government grants conditional approval to import Australian solar

News

Jinko Solar and Sungrow plan to go public in Germany

News

Securing the solar grid — addressing the major threats to PV infrastructure

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

US DOE invests US$2 billion for grid resilience following Hurricane Helene

News

Dominican Republic greenlights 60MWp solar-plus-storage project

News

Plenitude breaks ground on 220MW solar PV plant in Spain

News

Can glassless PV modules help open up the rooftop C&I market?

Interviews, Features

Kentucky utilities to delay new solar capacity until 2035 despite data centre demand growth

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The AAPowerLink project is set to deploy between 17GW and 20GW of solar capacity. Image: SunCable.

Renewable energy developer SunCable has today (22 October) received conditional approval from the Singaporean government’s Energy Market Authority (EMA) to import renewable energy generated from solar PV via the Australia-Asia PowerLink (AAPowerLink) interconnector.

The AAPowerLink project is set to deploy between 17GW and 20GW of solar capacity and between 36.42GWh and 42GWh of energy storage to connect Australia’s Northern Territory with Singapore via 4,300km of subsea cable and supply power to the territory’s capital, Darwin, and the surrounding region.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Once complete, it will be capable of delivering up to 15% of Singapore’s total electricity needs via a 2GW high-voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea cable, Sun Cable said.

The EMA has provided conditional approval today via a comprehensive process, which determined that AAPowerLink is “technically and commercially viable”.

Mitesh Patel, interim CEO of SunCable International, hailed the announcements, emphasising that the approval from the EMA provides a “vote of confidence” in the project.

“Today’s announcement is a vote of confidence in the commercial and technical viability of our project. Obtaining condition approval means SunCable can move forward with the next phase of development and commercial activities and strengthening our partnership with Indonesia,” Patel said.

“We will also progress commercial discussions with industrial customers in Singapore and engagement with the Northern Territory government and the Traditional Owners of the project site.”

The AAPowerLink aims to deliver 1.75GW of green energy to customers in Singapore, with an additional 4GW set to stay in Australia to power future green industries in Darwin, in the Northern Territory.

Readers of PV Tech will likely be aware of SunCable’s project, which it has previously deemed to the “world’s largest renewable energy and transmission project in development”. It is anticipated to deliver “more than AU$20 billion (US$13 billion) in economic value” to the Northern Territory throughout the construction period and the first 35 years of operation.

The project received approval from Indonesian authorities in 2021 for the proposed transmission cable route through the country’s waters. In July 2024, the project obtained its principal environmental approval from the Northern Territory government and the NT Environment Protection Authority.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV manufacturing out to 2030: navigating through the second PV downturn

5 November 2024
10am GMT
FREE WEBINAR - Dr. Finlay Colville, Head of Research at PV-Tech, will revisit his two pivotal talks from the recent PV CellTech USA 2024 in the San Francisco Bay Area, offering an in-depth analysis of the PV manufacturing landscape. As the solar industry enters the Terawatt era, Dr. Colville will explore the technological advancements in recent years and what is set to unfold to the end of the decade.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
aapowerlink, australia, australia singapore power link, pv power plants, singapore, solar pv, suncable

Read Next

Image: Port Houston.

Cambodian manufacturers cease cooperation with AD/CVD investigation

October 22, 2024
Hounen Solar and Solar Long PV-Tech have said they do not have the resources to continue participating in the investigation.
The 333MWp Darlington Point solar project in New South Wales. Image: Edify Energy.

Edify submits 250MW solar-plus-storage project to Australia’s EPBC queue

October 22, 2024
Australian renewable energy developer Edify Energy has submitted a 250MW solar-plus-storage project in Victoria to the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act queue.
Grid infrastructure in the US.

US DOE invests US$2 billion for grid resilience following Hurricane Helene

October 21, 2024
The investments will protect the grid from the increasing threat of extreme weather and expand grid capacity as demand grows, the DOE said.
Image:Redeux

Kentucky utilities to delay new solar capacity until 2035 despite data centre demand growth

October 21, 2024
Two Kentucky electricity utilities will stall any solar PV capacity additions until 2035 unless solar "becomes more economically competitive".
SB Energy’s 418MWp Juno Solar project in Texas. Image: SB Energy.

SB Energy inaugurates 900MW Texas PV cluster with Google data centre PPA

October 21, 2024
SB said the "Orion Solar Belt", located in Milam County, northwest of Houston, is expected to qualify for the domestic content bonus credit included under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).
The Cirata floating solar plant in Indonesia. Image: Masdar

Indonesia surpasses 700MW installed solar PV capacity, but progress is ‘inadequate’

October 21, 2024
Indonesia’s Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR) has noted that the country has passed 700MW of installed solar PV capacity, but it warns that this progress is “inadequate” to comply with the global climate target.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Kentucky utilities to delay new solar capacity until 2035 despite data centre demand growth

News

Jinko Solar and Sungrow plan to go public in Germany

News

SB Energy inaugurates 900MW Texas PV cluster with Google data centre PPA

News

Indonesia surpasses 700MW installed solar PV capacity, but progress is ‘inadequate’

News

Trina Solar’s development arm signs 15-year PPA with EGO in Italy

News

The cold, hard truth about soldering defects

Guest Blog, Features

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
October 30, 2024

PV manufacturing out to 2030: navigating through the second PV downturn

Upcoming Webinars
November 5, 2024
10am GMT

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.