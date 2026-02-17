ACEN Australia integrates 400MW Stubbo solar PV plant into AU$750 million financing pool

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

The inclusion of Stubbo Solar in the financing facility marks a major development for ACEN Australia. The facility, which also includes Stage 1 of the 720MW New England Solar project, is designed to provide flexibility and scalability as additional projects reach maturity.

This approach supports ACEN Australia’s broader ambition to deliver a 13GW pipeline of clean energy projects that contribute to the country’s renewable energy transition.

The AU$750 million debt facility is backed by a consortium of eleven leading Australian and international financial institutions.

According to ACEN, this underscores the strong financial backing and confidence in ACEN Australia’s renewable energy initiatives. The facility’s structure facilitates the addition of new projects, ensuring financing keeps pace with the company’s growing portfolio.

The Stubbo Solar project, which achieved full commercial operation in November 2025, is a cornerstone of ACEN Australia’s renewable energy efforts.

Notably, it was the first solar project supported by a Long-Term Energy Service Agreement (LTESA) to reach commercial operation. Located in the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ), the Stubbo Solar project is expected to generate approximately 900GWh of renewable energy annually.

Acen Australia began construction of the 400MW PV project in 2023, and the facility is now among the largest solar projects built in Australia.

The project also incorporates advanced recycling commitments, with ACEN Australia pledging to recycle one million solar modules over the project’s lifecycle.

ACEN Australia’s financing strategy is part of a broader effort to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy in Australia. The company’s projects, including Stubbo Solar and New England Solar, are critical to meeting the country’s renewable energy targets and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.