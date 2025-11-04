Subscribe To Premium
Acen Australia’s 400MW Stubbo Solar project reaches full commercial operation

By George Heynes
November 4, 2025
Syncarpha completes construction at solar-plus-storage project at former chemical manufacturing site

Enlight bags US$150 million tax equity for 128MW New Mexico solar project

Lack of pricing consensus slows down European PPA deals – Pexapark

Acen Australia's 400MW Stubbo Solar project reaches full commercial operation

Australia mandates three-hour free solar electricity for households from 2026

EnergyRe bags US$370 million for South Carolina PV projects

ContourGlobal closes first US solar project financing for 324MW Colorado project

Australia: Sun Energy's 132MW Merredin solar PV plant leads performance ranking in October

Runergy develops 26.55% efficient M10 TOPCon solar cell

The Solar PV industry needs to step up to face major challenges in sourcing and transparency

Acen Australia secured a 20-year LTESA for the project in May 2023. Image: Acen Australia.

Acen Australia has achieved full commercial operation at its 400MW Stubbo Solar project in New South Wales, making it the first solar PV power plant backed by a Long-Term Energy Service Agreement (LTESA) to reach this milestone.

The project, located 293km northwest of Sydney in the central west region of New South Wales, was developed before the formal establishment of the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ), but now sits at the centre of this designated renewable energy development area.

Acen Australia secured a 20-year LTESA for the project through the New South Wales government’s inaugural renewable energy and storage auction in May 2023. The agreement provides price certainty for the project while supporting the state’s renewable energy targets and grid decarbonisation objectives.

In total, 1.1GW of renewable energy projects were selected for an LTESA.

The Stubbo Solar project will generate approximately 1,000GWh of electricity annually and features nearly one million solar PV modules across the site, which will continue to support grazing activities underneath and between the solar arrays in the form of agrivoltaics.

Readers of PV Tech will likely be aware that Acen Australia committed to recycling one million modules from the 400MW solar PV power plant last week, making Stubbo Solar the first large-scale project to earn certification from the Circular PV Alliance.

ACEN Australia managing director David Pollington hailed the project’s completion, stating that its development started “long before” the policy frameworks now shaping Australia’s renewable energy landscape were in place.

“As the market evolves, costs are rising, delivery conditions are changing rapidly, and market dynamics are shifting – these pressures are real, and they reinforce the importance of partnership between government and industry to ensure policy settings remain responsive, effective and investment-ready,” Pollington added.

Acen Australia began construction of the 400MW PV project in 2023, with the facility now amongst the largest solar projects built in Australia.

Stubbo Solar includes provision for a future 200MW/800MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), positioning the site to provide firming capacity as the electricity grid transitions to higher renewable energy penetration.

The battery component will enhance the project’s ability to provide dispatchable renewable energy during periods when solar generation is unavailable.

The project’s financing structure demonstrates the scale of ACEN Australia’s renewable energy development program. ACEN Australia completed AU$750 million debt financing for 1.3GW of renewables, supporting multiple projects across the company’s development pipeline. The financing package enables the company to simultaneously advance construction on several large-scale renewable energy facilities.

The project generated approximately 400 jobs during the construction period. The facility connects to TransGrid’s high-voltage transmission network, enabling efficient delivery of renewable energy to population centres across the National Electricity Market (NEM).

Stubbo Solar’s completion demonstrates the effectiveness of LTESA arrangements in providing investment certainty for large-scale renewable energy projects. The 20-year agreement structure provides revenue stability, supporting project financing while ensuring a long-term renewable energy supply for the electricity system.

Clēnera's Atrisco solar-plus-storage project in New Mexico.

Enlight bags US$150 million tax equity for 128MW New Mexico solar project

November 4, 2025
Israel-headquartered IPP Enlight has secured US$150 million in financing to support a solar-plus-storage project in the US.
Solar panels installed on roofs in South Australia. Image: CSIRO.

Australia mandates three-hour free solar electricity for households from 2026

November 4, 2025
The Australia government will require energy retailers to provide free solar electricity to households during peak daytime generation periods.
A solar project in the US.

EnergyRe bags US$370 million for South Carolina PV projects

November 3, 2025
US renewables developer EnergyRe has reached financial close on a solar PV portfolio in the US state of South Carolina.
Close view of Sun Energy's 132MW solar PV plant in Western Australia, Australia

Australia: Sun Energy’s 132MW Merredin solar PV plant leads performance ranking in October

November 3, 2025
Solar developer Sun Energy’s 100MW Merredin solar project in Western Australia has been the best-performing PV plant in October 2025, according to data from research firm Rystad Energy.
Image: Viridian Solar.

The Solar PV industry needs to step up to face major challenges in sourcing and transparency

November 3, 2025
Dr KT Tan, CTO at Viridian Solar, chronicles how the expansion of solar raises questions about supply chain transparency and ethical sourcing.
Image: Getty

Meta signs 385MW solar offtake agreements for data centre

October 31, 2025
US independent power producer (IPP) Treaty Oak Clean Energy has signed two environmental attribute purchase agreements (EAPA) with social media and data giant Meta.

EnergyRe bags US$370 million for South Carolina PV projects

News

ContourGlobal closes first US solar project financing for 324MW Colorado project

News

Meta signs 385MW solar offtake agreements for data centre

News

What does the upcoming Section 232 on polysilicon need to answer? 

Features, Editors' Blog

Acen Australia's 400MW Stubbo Solar project reaches full commercial operation

News

Runergy develops 26.55% efficient M10 TOPCon solar cell

News

