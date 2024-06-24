Actis creates Peruvian IPP seeking 12GW of energy capacity

Actis said the company has a further 12GW project development pipeline across solar, wind, hydroelectric and thermal gas assets.

The company did not say when it plans to have developed these projects.

Actis now operates three energy generation platforms across Latin America, including Serena Energy and Valia Energia.

The investor has appointed Enel’s head of Colombia and Peru, Marco Fragale, as CEO of Orygen.

Fragale said: “Energy is the source of everything. Orygen was created with the purpose of bringing sustainable, reliable and competitive energy to the industries that drive the Peruvian economy. We have a broad energy portfolio, operate the largest set of solar and wind assets in Peru, and manage a robust pipeline of renewable projects of more than 12GW.”

Nicolas Escallon, partner, energy infrastructure at Actis, said: ““Orygen has bold plans to further build out what is already a market-leading renewables portfolio to provide a highly competitive and sustainable offering to commercial and industrial customers in Peru.”

Market experts have said that Peru’s potential in solar and renewable energy generation is “flying under the radar”, as the country has a lot to offer for green hydrogen and ammonia exports. Dylan Rudney, CEO at solar developer Verano Energy told PV Tech Premium about the market’s potential.

The sector is currently poised to benefit from the ‘largest’ PV project in Peru to date, the 300MW San Martin solar project from Spanish developer Solarpack.