Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Solarpack closes US$176 million financing on 300MW PV plant in Peru

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

Burns & McDonnell completes EPC work on 764MW solar PV in Wisconsin

News

Albedo study seeks to improve accuracy of bifacial PV modelling

News

Invenergy secures US$1.27 billion for renewables portfolio in Texas and Kansas

News

Missouri approves Ameren’s 400MW solar investment

News

Solarpack closes US$176 million financing on 300MW PV plant in Peru

News

CPUC approves Limited Generation Profiles for renewables to connect to California grid

News

Spain added 5.6GW of ground-mounted solar PV in 2023

News

Primergy signs ‘long-term’ PPA with San Diego Community Power for solar-plus-storage project

News

PV Hardware supplies 957MW of trackers to Saudi project

News

US DOE to invest US$475 million into clean energy projects at mine sites

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solarpack has closed financing on a 300MW solar PV plant in Peru
Construction of the 300MW solar PV plant in Peru started in January and is expected to be completed in Q2 2025. Image: Solarpack.

Spanish solar developer Solarpack has closed a US$176 million senior financing package for a 300MW solar PV plant in Peru.

Using a project finance structure, this marks the first renewable project financed in Peru based on a power purchase agreement (PPA) between private parties, said the company.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The green financing has been signed with European lenders Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Natixis Corporate & Investment Baking, BBVA and BNP Paribas.

The San Martin solar PV plant – located in the southern province of Arequipa – started construction earlier this year and is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2025.

The Spanish developer continues to increase its foothold in Latin America, where last year it signed a contract with the government of Ecuador to build a 258MWdc solar plant in the coastal region of Manabí. The project will require an investment of US$150 million and be built on a construction waste landfill area. According to Solarpack, once completed the project will be Ecuador’s largest PV plant.

Earlier this month, Solarpack appointed José Luis García Pérez as Latin America’s CEO with the goal of strengthening the company’s presence in the region, where it has projects in Colombia, Chile, Peru and Ecuador. The solar, wind and energy storage portfolio in these four countries combines 5.5GW, with 889MW contracted, according to Solarpack.

In a recent conversation with PV Tech Premium, renewables developer Verano Energy’s CEO, Dylan Rudley, Rudley highlighted Peru’s PV potential as “under the radar”. The Chile-based developer submitted in January an environmental impact assessment for a 5.85GW solar PV project intended to power a green ammonia facility. Once fully operational, the plant is expected to have a capacity of 1.65 million tons per year, with the first phase to commission 1.5GW of solar PV and over 420,000 tons of green ammonia annually.

arequipa, green financing, latin america, peru, project financing, solarpack

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Primergy signs ‘long-term’ PPA with San Diego Community Power for solar-plus-storage project

News

Trina Solar supplies 1.2GW i-TOPCon modules to Europe

News

PV Hardware supplies 957MW of trackers to Saudi project

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

CPUC approves Limited Generation Profiles for renewables to connect to California grid

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
March 26, 2024
Lisbon, Portugal

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
April 10, 2024
Dallas, Texas USA

Green Hydrogen Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
April 17, 2024
Lisbon, Portugal

PV Modules to the U.S. in 2024: Suppliers, Traceability, Technologies & Reliability

Upcoming Webinars
April 25, 2024
5pm BST (9am PDT)

Large Scale Solar USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 1, 2024
Dallas, Texas
© Solar Media Limited 2024