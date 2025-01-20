Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

CHINA ROUND-UP: ACWA collaborates with two Chinese firms, China Energy Engineering wins FPV project in the Philippines, and Guodian Power plans to build PV plant in Saudi Arabia

By Carrie Xiao
Projects, New Technology, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania, Africa & Middle East

Latest

CHINA ROUND-UP: ACWA collaborates with two Chinese firms, China Energy Engineering wins FPV project in the Philippines, and Guodian Power plans to build PV plant in Saudi Arabia

News

Meyer Burger starts M&A process, increases bridge loan

News

US attorneys urge leaders to safeguard IRA ahead of Trump inauguration

News

Solar corporate funding drops to US$26.3 billion in 2024

News

DOE launches roadmap to improve US grid connections to 2030

News

Solar wafers to be included in US domestic content bonus

News

Qcells issues patent infringement notices over solar cell manufacturing technology

News

Opportunities for storage and flexibility in Eastern Europe’s grids

Features, Interviews

Masdar enters the Philippines eyeing 1GW of renewable energy projects by 2030

News

Energy Corporation of New South Wales ups Central-West Orana REZ capacity to 7.7GW

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Delegates from ACWA Power and Sungrow signing a cooperation agreement.
ACWA Power signs a cooperation agreement with Sungrow. Image: ACWA Power

Round-up of news from China with Saudi Arabian power developer ACWA Power partnering with two Chinese companies, state-owned China Energy Engineering wins bid to develop a floating solar (FPV) project in the Philippines and Guodian Power invests in 2GW Saudi PV project.

ACWA advances its China strategy, cooperating with Sungrow and Mingyang Smart Energy

On January 14, ACWA Power signed cooperation agreements with inverter solar manufacturer Sungrow and Mingyang Smart Energy. These agreements are part of ACWA Power’s “China Strategy”.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

ACWA will jointly operate 132MW of solar PV assets with Sungrow in Guangdong Province, which consists of three sites. This is the first asset-level cooperation between the two companies.

ACWA Power will co-develop and invest in China’s wind energy assets with Mingyang Smart Energy, with an initial portfolio of 200MW. The total investment of the above two projects reaches US$312 million. With this as the beginning, the total installed capacity of ACWA Power’s first batch of projects in China will gradually expand to over 1GW.

China Energy wins bid for the Philippines’ first large-scale floating PV project

On January 16, China Energy Engineering announced that a consortium composed of its Jiangsu Institute of Electric Power Engineering and China Energy Engineering International has won the bid for the Philippines’ first large-scale FPV project, the NKS Caliraya Lake FPV EPC General Contracting Project.

Floating solar plant by China Energy Engineering
Schematic diagram of an FPV plant. Image: China Energy Engineering.

The project is located on Lake Caliraya in Lumban, Laguna Province, and will have an installed capacity of 130MW. The winning bid includes the design, procurement, construction and commissioning of the floating system of the entire floating PV power plant and the medium-voltage AC transmission.

Guodian Power will invest in building a 2GW PV power plant in Saudi Arabia

On January 17, Guodian Power issued an announcement regarding its participation in the investment and construction of a 2GW PV project in Sadawi in the fifth bidding round by Saudi Arabia.

The announcement shows that the 2GW PV project in Sadawi in the fifth bidding round by Saudi Arabia is located in the city of Sadawi in the eastern province of Saudi Arabia, with an installed capacity of 2GW. At present, the preliminary work such as the project system plan, transmission, plant site, land use and investment structure has already been implemented.

Guodian Power Hong Kong Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guodian Power, will invest in and construct the project along with Emirati state-owned renewables developer Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) and Korea Electric Power Corporation. Guodian Power Hong Kong Company will hold a 40% stake.

The total dynamic investment of the project is US$11.1 billion, with a capital ratio of about 32.38%. According to the dynamic total investment and the equity ratio, Guodian Power will allocate capital of about US$1.4 billion to Guodian Power Hong Kong Company.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
acwa power, china, china energy international engineering, china round-up, floating solar, fpv, guodian power, saudi arabia, sungrow

Read Next

Image-of-UAE-agreement-Masdar-Image-Masdar

Masdar enters the Philippines eyeing 1GW of renewable energy projects by 2030

January 17, 2025
Emirati state-owned renewable energy project developer Masdar has entered the Philippines market with plans to develop 1GW of solar PV, wind and battery energy storage systems (BESS).
SolarPower Europe's headquarters are in Brussels. Image: SolarPower Europe

SSI suspends JA Solar membership following UFLPA listing

January 16, 2025
Following a US government forced labour investigation, Europe's Solar Stewardship Initiative has launched its own inquiries.
Sungrow FPV 1

Floating solar on US reservoirs could add up to 1TW PV capacity

January 15, 2025
The potential of floating solar (FPV) generation capacity on US reservoirs is estimated at up to 1TW, according to a study from the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).
Shipping containers on a boat.

JA Solar subsidiary added to US forced labour prevention list

January 15, 2025
As of today, "goods produced by the named 37 entities will be prohibited from entering the United States," the government said.
BC-cell-project-inauguration-of-Pingmei-LONGi
Premium

LONGi aims for ‘back contact 2.0’ in 2025 with comprehensive production upgrade

January 15, 2025
LONGi chairman Zhong Baoshen talks to Carrie Xiao about the company's plans to upgrade all its back contact production to second-generation technology.
Image: Jinko Solar
Premium

Chinese PV players fuel Middle East investment boom

January 13, 2025
The Middle East has become a key market for Chinese PV companies, both as a source of demand for hardware and also as a hotspot for new manufacturing hubs. Carrie Xiao reports on some of the latest developments in the region.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US attorneys urge leaders to safeguard IRA ahead of Trump inauguration

News

JA Solar subsidiary added to US forced labour prevention list

News

Qcells issues patent infringement notices over solar cell manufacturing technology

News

The top 10 PV module suppliers in 2024

Features, Editors' Blog

SSI suspends JA Solar membership following UFLPA listing

News

DOE launches roadmap to improve US grid connections to 2030

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

Green Hydrogen Summit West Coast Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 26, 2025
Seattle, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.