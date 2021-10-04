Solar Media
News

Adani completes SB Energy India acquisition, adds over 4GW of solar to portfolio

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Projects
Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Adani completes SB Energy India acquisition, adds over 4GW of solar to portfolio

News

Total Eren signs solar monitoring agreement with Inaccess

News

FERC rolls back ‘anti-renewables’ policy in PJM market

News

EFG Hermes’ Vortex platform to invest €625m in Ignis Energy’s growth

News

US renewables production hits mid-year all-time high, with solar rising almost 25%

News

JA Solar partners with waterproof tech firm for BIPV solutions

News

The PV technology roadmap conundrum: What’s next for p-type as n-type investments continue

Editors' Blog, Features

Italy to allocate 3.3GW of solar and wind in next renewables tender

News

PVEL launches crowdsourced inverter testing programme

News

Editor’s column: Module supply crisis deteriorates at the worst moment, but will developers entertain further delays?

Editors' Blog, Features
The Indian company plans to invest US$20bn in renewables over the next decade. Image: Adani Energy

Indian renewable energy company Adani Green Energy has completed its acquisition of SB Energy India and the power producer’s 5GW renewable portfolio, including more than 4GW of solar power.

The deal was announced on 19 May 2021 and valued SB Energy India at US$3.5 billion and marks the largest acquisition in the renewable energy sector in India, according to Adani Energy, which is 20% owned by French oil and gas major Total.

Adani acquired a 100% interest in SB Energy India from SoftBank Group Corp, which owned 80% of the company, and Bharti Group, which owned 20%.

SB Energy India’s portfolio consists of 15 projects spread across four Indian states. They comprise 4,180MWac of solar, making up 84% of the total portfolio, followed by 450MW of wind-solar hybrid capacity (9%) and 324MW of wind (7%).

Off these, 1,700MW are in operation, 2,554MW are under construction and 700MW are near construction. All the projects have 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with “sovereign rated counterparties”, said Adani Energy.

“The value accretive acquisition boosts [Adani Energy’s] operational portfolio to 5.4GW and its overall portfolio to 19.8GW implying a 4x growth locked-in,” added a company statement.

Meanwhile, just last week, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani announced that the Group would invest over US$20 billion across the next 10 years in renewable energy generation.

Earlier this month, Adani raised US$750 million through a green bond offer, securing the debt and equity needed to reach its 25GW renewables target.

acquisition, adani green energy, adani group, sb energy

