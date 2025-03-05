Adapture Renewables secures US$321 million debt facility from MUFG for US solar portfolio

“These projects will play a significant role in delivering clean energy while also driving economic opportunities and community benefits in these Arkansas and Illinois municipalities,” said Ben Schneider, managing director of project finance at Adapture. “Debt capital partnerships like this enable us to scale our development and construction pipeline so that we can make a difference in communities across America.”

MUFG served as lead arranged and administrative agent for the financing, and its financing will take the form of a construction line and a tax credit bridge loan, a type of financing structure that has only become widely available since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in 2022.

Last year, Joel Hugenberger, a partner at law firm McDermott Will & Emery, told PV Tech Premium that the tax credit transfer market had “blown open” investments in the US renewable power space, with investors now able to offer a much greater range of financing structures than prior to the IRA’s passage.

The arrangement is MUFG’s latest investment into the US clean energy space, following its investment in a Matrix Renewables project to be built in Texas last year.

The group arranged over US$17.6 billion in loans for clean energy projects in the Americas in 2024, and invested around JPY27.7 trillion (US$190 billion) into sustainable finance between its 2019 financial year and the first half of its 2023 financial year, the last period for which the group has published data.