Adapture Renewables inks 330MW deal with Meta

“The Meta team was efficient and matched our dedication to scaling clean energy, bringing economic opportunities to the energy communities hosting our projects, and achieving three win-win agreements,” said Jesse Tippett, vice president of power marketing origination at Adapture Renewables.

Meta achieved net zero emissions for its existing global operations in 2020, and Adapture Renewables said the partnership with Meta will support its operations with renewable energy.

Last week, Adapture Renewables acquired a portfolio of solar projects in the MISO territory from developer TED Renewables. Located in the US states of Illinois and Arkansas, the three solar PV plants will have a combined capacity of 450MWdc.

This marks the company’s first projects in these two states, which are expected to be operational in 2025 and 2026 respectively, as they are currently in the pre-notice to proceed stage. Upon completion, the projects will more than double the capacity of Adapture Renewables’ portfolio of operational projects to nearly 800MWdc.