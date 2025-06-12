Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Earthrise raises US$630 million for 270MW Illinois solar project

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

Neoen Australia begins commissioning 440MW solar PV plant in New South Wales

News

25 years to go: shifting the focus from solar growth towards successful operations

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

‘India is the answer’

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Waaree Solar Americas secures 599MW module supply deal

News

Earthrise raises US$630 million for 270MW Illinois solar project

News

Pakistan proposes 18% tax on imported solar panels

News

US PROJECT ROUND-UP: Geronimo and Avangrid projects begin operation, DTE advances Michigan portfolio

News

DESRI breaks ground on 205MW Arizona solar-plus-storage site

News

NTPC, SEforALL partner to mobilise investment, technology and energy transformation

News

‘Strong demand’ for Solavita’s products and services in European solar

Features, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The project is expected to open in 2026 and will operate in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) power market.
The project is expected to be commissioned in 2026 and will operate in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) power market. Image: Earthrise Energy

Independent power producer Earthrise Energy has secured US$630 million for its 270MW solar project in Gibson City Solar, Illinois. 

The project is expected to be commissioned in 2026 and will operate in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) power market, which manages electricity across parts of the Midwest.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The debt package includes a construction-to-term loan, a tax equity bridge loan, and a letter of credit facility. European banks BBVA, Intesa Sanpaolo, and Nord/LB served as coordinating lead arrangers and bookrunners, with an undisclosed telecom firm providing the tax equity.

The new solar project will share a grid interconnection point with Earthrise’s operational thermal power plant, tapping into unused capacity rather than requiring a new connection, to streamline development and reduce costs. 

According to the firm, the project will use the Illinois Power Agency’s Indexed Renewable Energy Credit (REC) contract for a predictable revenue stream by adjusting credit prices in line with market fluctuations. 

“Securing this financing for Gibson City Solar, we have structured the first solar project finance transactions utilising surplus interconnection service in MISO. This structure attributes innovative structuring, which we believe will serve as a blueprint for similar projects going forward,” said Kenton Harder, VP of capital markets at Earthrise Energy. 

London, UK-headquartered Earthrise began acquiring natural gas plants in 2021 and is now adding solar projects at each site. Its pipeline totals more than 1.4GW of clean energy projects scheduled to begin commercial operations by 2028. 

According to data from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), Illinois’ total installed solar capacity stands at 6.2GW, with 2.8GW added in 2024 alone. Over the next five years, the market is projected to grow by an additional 12GW. Based on this forecast, the region ranks 7th nationally for solar growth potential.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info
earthrise energy, financing, illinois, pv power plants, us

Read Next

The 440MW Culcairn solar PV plant Image: Neoen Australia (via LinkedIn).

Neoen Australia begins commissioning 440MW solar PV plant in New South Wales

June 13, 2025
French independent power producer (IPP) Neoen Australia has confirmed that its 440MW Culcairn solar PV power plant in New South Wales has entered the commissioning phase.
A PV project.
Premium

25 years to go: shifting the focus from solar growth towards successful operations

June 12, 2025
Equipment-driven underperformance in PV power plants has tripled over the past five years, according to Raptor Maps.
For countries who wish to wean away from China – India is the answer. Image: Vinay Rustagi via LinkedIn
Premium

‘India is the answer’

June 12, 2025
PV Talk: Vinay Rustagi, director of Indian solar manufacturer Premier Energies, discusses the company’s upstream manufacturing plans and why he believes India can become a counterweight to Chinese PV hegemony.
The modules will be manufactured at Waaree's Brookshire, Texas facility and are slated for delivery in 2026. Image: Waaree Energies.

Waaree Solar Americas secures 599MW module supply deal

June 12, 2025
Waaree Solar Americas will supply 599MW of solar modules supply agreement to an undisclosed US-based independent power producer (IPP).
Avangrid's Camino solar project.

US PROJECT ROUND-UP: Geronimo and Avangrid projects begin operation, DTE advances Michigan portfolio

June 12, 2025
Geronimo Power, Avangrid and DTE Energy have all reached crucial milestones at solar projects in Ohio, California and Michigan, respectively.
Alta_Luna_-PV-Project-DESRI-DE-Shaw-768x480

DESRI breaks ground on 205MW Arizona solar-plus-storage site

June 12, 2025
US independent power producer (IPP) DESRI has begun construction on a 205MW/1,000MWh solar-plus-storage project in the state of Arizona.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Waaree Solar Americas secures 599MW module supply deal

News

Top ten solar manufacturers ship 500GW modules in 2024

News

Lodestone Energy begins construction of 28MW solar PV plant in New Zealand

News

Trinasolar reaches 30.6% perovskite-silicon tandem module efficiency

News

MUFG finances Origis Energy’s 350MW solar portfolio in the US

News

US PROJECT ROUND-UP: Geronimo and Avangrid projects begin operation, DTE advances Michigan portfolio

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
July 2, 2025
Bangkok, Thailand
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.