Summit Ridge Energy and Apollo invest US$400 million in US commercial solar joint venture

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP served as the legal counsel for Apollo in this deal, which builds on a US$175 million investment made by Apollo into SRE in 2022.

“We are pleased to expand our relationship with SRE and enter this new partnership, which we believe represents a compelling opportunity to invest in solar projects poised to contribute domestic power generation capacity to meet growing electricity demands for households and businesses alike,” said Apollo partner Corinne Still.

The announcement of the joint venture follows SRE making a number of deals in the distributed solar sector, including a module supply deal with Qcells and a loan to develop new community solar capacity. Figures from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) show that new community solar capacity additions saw a significant year-on-year increase to 905MW in 2024, a record figure.

However, this was still significantly less than the 17.4GW of new utility-scale solar added in 2024, itself a record figure for this sector, suggesting that utility-scale solar will continue to drive the US solar sector in years to come.

