AEP Energy Partners launch RFPs for solar, wind in PJM and ERCOT

SWEPCO, a subsidiary of US utility AEP, has received regulatory approval to add its first solar energy resource with a 72.5MW capacity in Louisiana. Image: SB Energy.

A subsidiary of US utility American Electric Power (AEP) has issued a request for proposals for off-take from new and existing solar and wind facilities in the PJM Interconnection area and new solar facilities located in the ERCOT area.

AEP Energy Partners (AEPEP) is seeking renewable purchase agreements of ten, 12 or 15 years for new solar or wind projects, and five to 15 years for existing projects in PJM, as well as seeking power purchase agreements (PPA) of 12 years or fewer for new solar projects in ERCOT.

The off-take will support the company’s growing retail and wholesale loads in Texas and Ohio, including the city of Columbus. Notice of intent should be received by 30 December 2022 and proposals are due by 13 January 2023.

Details for the latest request for proposals can be read here.

Moreover, last week Southwestern Electric Power Co (SWEPCO), a subsidiary of AEP, received regulatory approval on a PPA to add 72.5MW of solar energy, its first solar energy resource.

The plant is expected to come online in late 2024 and is being constructed by developer and operator D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) and will go towards the utility’s target to add nearly 1GW of renewable energy by the end of 2025.

“The Rocking R solar facility will provide more efficient and affordable energy to our customers at a fixed price unaffected by fluctuating fuel prices,” said Malcolm Smoak, SWEPCO president and chief operating officer.

Earlier in the year the US utility had sought approval from Louisiana’s regulators to acquire a 200MW solar project that is being developed by Invenergy and is expected to reach commercial operations by the end of 2025.