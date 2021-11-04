Solar Media
News

AES reaffirms 7-9% annual growth rate and upgrades renewables target

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

AES reaffirms 7-9% annual growth rate and upgrades renewables target

News

Soltec reports net loss for Q3, adds to its record backlog

News

SunPower downgrades FY21 guidance as supply chain woes bite commercial, legacy business units

News

NREL: Cost of solar, energy storage in US fell across all segments from 2020 to 2021

News

Tongwei and Trina Solar mark first ramp at 15GW cell, wafer facility

News

COP26: Solar and wind trade bodies unite to push for more ambitious targets

News

Solar jobs in Europe could exceed 1.1m if EC raises renewables target to 45%

News

VIDEO: Short-term PV supply chain cost increases and long-term plans to meet demand

Featured Articles, Features

JinkoSolar to invest US$70m in 100,000MT Tongwei polysilicon plant

News

SolarEdge navigates Vietnam factory shutdown to post record solar revenues in Q3 2021

News
AES has completed the construction or acquisition of 643MW of renewables and energy storage in the past 12 months. Image: AES Indiana via Twitter.

Energy tech company AES has reaffirmed its annual growth target of between 7-9% through to 2025 and expects to add 5GW of renewables, up from a previous target of 4GW, under long-term contracts this year after performing better than expected so far, according to its Q3 results released yesterday.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company is reaffirming its 7% to 9% annualised growth rate target through to 2025, from a base year of 2020, and has adjusted its EPS guidance, a non-GAAP measure, of US$1.50 to US$1.58 per share.

It now, however, expects to be at the low end of that range because of an “updated interpretation of accounting literature” that assumed these additional shares would be included only upon settlement of the equity units in 2024. 

“Based on our current outlook, we are confident in our 7% to 9% annualized growth target through 2025,” said Andres Gluski, AES president and CEO.

Year-to-date, AES has signed 4GW of new PPAs for renewable energy projects, increasing its backlog to 9.2GW and as a result has increased its whole 2021 target to 5GW.

“With our progress year-to-date, we now expect to add 5GW of renewables to our backlog this year, representing a 25% increase from our prior target and 66% more than in 2020,” said Gluski.

The company’s 9.2GW backlog is expected to be completed by 2024, this includes 2,645MW under construction and 6,568MW of renewables under long-term PPAs.

Since this time last year, AES has completed the construction or acquisition of 643MW of renewables and energy storage, including a 344MW solar and solar-plus-storage project in the US, a 59MW solar facility in Colombia, a 58MW solar site in the Dominican Republic and a 159MW wind farm in Brazil.

And, since its Q2 earnings call in August, the company has signed 1,088MW of renewables and energy storage under long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPA).

AES’ energy storage joint venture Fluence completed it’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) in November, with AES retaining roughly 34%.

In November last year, AES merged its US-facing clean energy development business with independent power producer sPower, creating a platform with a 12GW project pipeline in the country.

And in July this year, it made a strategic investment in 5B, an Australian energy start-up that manufactures modular ‘plug and play’ solar solutions.

aes, aes corporation, energy storage, financial results

