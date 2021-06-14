Solar Media
News

African coal plant operator turns to solar for new power JV

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Africa, Africa & Middle East

Latest

African coal plant operator turns to solar for new power JV

News

Ten Asian solar markets have 1GW+ pipelines as continent dominates project development: Fitch

News

TOPCon presents immediate n-type advantages as JinkoSolar keeps IBC, tandem cells on its R&D radar

Features

UK developer Anesco sold to JV as it readies for rapid growth

News

US DOE adds new software development track for latest US$5m Solar Prize

News

Solar’s role in tackling South Africa’s energy crisis

Editors' Blog, Features

South Africa raises licensing exemption threshold for embedded generation

News

ScottishPower kicks off construction of UK’s first hybrid solar-storage-wind site

News

Next generation solar: Developing more stable, eco-friendly and commercially competitive perovskites

Editors' Blog, Features

Queensland aims to ‘supercharge’ more renewables projects with AU$2bn jobs fund

News
An off-grid solar installation in Africa supported by USAID. Image: USAID.

Mozambique-based coal operator Ncondezi Energy has announced a joint venture (JV) with South African-based NESA to target South Africa’s C&I solar and storage markets.

The term sheet agreement signed by the two parties will create a regional company that will acquire assets from both Ncondezi Energy subsidiary Ncondezi Green Power (NGP) and NESA.

NESA comprises Nesa Capital and Nesa Engineering, an EPC firm. The company manages a 15.5MWp solar plus 0.2MWh storage C&I portfolio (the NIH portfolio) across 66 sites in South Africa.

If successfully implemented, the current combined project pipeline of the JV would lead to 94.5MWp solar PV and 13.5MWp battery storage, as well as 47 possible further projects being developed.

The JV is being lined up to take a controlling stake in the NIH portfolio and will also include NGP assets including a 400kWp solar PV and 0.9MWh battery storage project under construction, and NGP’s project pipeline in Mozambique.

Aiming to create a “Southern African champion”, Ncondezi CEO Hanno Pengilly said the agreement will set the company on a clear pathway towards 100MWp solar PV and 13.5MWp battery storage over the next three years.

NGP will acquire a minimum 40% equity stake in the JV pre new equity capital. The companies have entered into a binding agreement to negotiate on terms which they would acquire, through the JV, a controlling stake in the NIH portfolio by 30 November, with the possibility to acquire 100% within five years.

For NESA, the relationship will mean access to institutional capital to meet funding requirements to scale fast, said Nesa Engineering executive director, Peter Frolich.

africa, australia energy storage council, investment, mozambique, Ncondezi, NESA, offgrid solar

