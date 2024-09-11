Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

AFRY chosen as owner’s engineer for repowering of 35 Italian PV projects

By Ben Willis
Power Plants, Operations & Maintenance
Europe

Latest

Enlight commissions 364MW, 1.2GWh solar-plus-storage project in New Mexico

News

AFRY chosen as owner’s engineer for repowering of 35 Italian PV projects

News

Namibian utility signs financing and EPC deals for 100MW PV project

News

Ireland backs 960MW of solar capacity in latest renewable energy support scheme

News

DYCM Power to build 6GW cell and module facility in south-east US

News

Arava Power’s 270MW solar PV project in Texas begins commercial operations

News

Telstra inks power purchase agreement for 260MW New South Wales solar PV project

News

OX2 sells a further 137MW of solar PV projects in Australia

News

Nextracker unveils new tracker foundation system, NX Anchor

News

Welcome to the gigawatt club

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
CountourGlobal’s Sabaudia PV project in Italy. Image: CountourGlobal.

Swedish energy consultancy AFRY has been chosen to provide engineering services for a project to revamp and repower 35 PV power plants in Italy.

The projects represent around half the Italian portfolio of independent power producer (IPP) ContourGlobal and amount to around 60MW.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

London-based ContourGlobal has embarked on an extensive project to rehabilitate and enhance its Italian portfolio and hopes to boost the performance of the modernised sites by 43%, increasing the capacity of the company’s total Italian portfolio to 113MW.

As owner’s engineer, AFRY’s role will involve a range of services that includes reviewing project plans and permits, examining project documentation and necessary authorisations, visiting sites and inspecting materials, monitoring the construction process and supervising during the commissioning phase.

Paola Agrati, CEO of ContourGlobal Italy, commented: “We are continuously committed to improving the performance of our assets, and through this repowering and revamping project, we will significantly increase the installed capacity and efficiency of our solar PV portfolio in Italy, without additional land consumption and with important components of sustainability and circularity.”

As PV power plants age and technology improves, project owners are increasingly pursuing revamping and repowering strategies to replace outdated hardware or to gain greater power from the project through higher-powered modules.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2025

27 May 2025
London, UK
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
AFRY, asset management, europe, Italian PV, pv power plants, repowering, revamping

Read Next

Nampower

Namibian utility signs financing and EPC deals for 100MW PV project

September 11, 2024
Namibian utility NamPower has secured financing and EPC contractors for its 100MW Rosh Pinah solar PV project.
Power Capital solar PV plant in Ireland

Ireland backs 960MW of solar capacity in latest renewable energy support scheme

September 11, 2024
In the fourth round the Irish Renewable Energy Support Scheme (RESS 4), approximately 1,334 MW of onshore renewable electricity won support.
Image: Arava Power

Arava Power’s 270MW solar PV project in Texas begins commercial operations

September 11, 2024
Israel-based developer Arava Power has confirmed that its 270MW SUNRAY solar PV project in Ulvade County, Texas, has started commercial operations.
Image: OX2.

OX2 sells a further 137MW of solar PV projects in Australia

September 11, 2024
Swedish solar developer OX2 revealed yesterday (10 September) that it has sold two solar PV projects in Australia, totalling 137MWp, to renewable energy developer European Energy.
An Equinor solar project.
Premium

Welcome to the gigawatt club

September 10, 2024
Three new Eastern European countries hit 1GW of solar in 2023, but many are struggling to maintain the tempo after the 2022 energy crisis.
Development of a 200MW/400MWh BESS at Acen Australia’s New England Solar (above) is set to commence soon. Image: Acen Australia.

600MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales secures federal approval

September 10, 2024
Acen Australia’s 600MW Birriwa solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales has been granted federal approval from Tanya Plibersek, Australia’s minister for the environment and water.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Multi-gigawatt green hydrogen project in Western Australia shelved due to lack of government support

News

PV manufacturing downturn to extend into 2026

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Nextracker unveils new tracker foundation system, NX Anchor

News

PV manufacturing in US up nearly fourfold since IRA introduction

News

APA Group installs solar panels at Port Hedland solar-plus-storage project

News

Actis backs 3.5GW solar, 4.5GWh storage project in the Philippines

News

Upcoming Events

U.S. & global PV manufacturing & supply, featuring Finlay Colville & Philip Shen

Upcoming Webinars
September 19, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
September 23, 2024
11am (BST) / 12pm (CET)

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2024