AFRY chosen as owner’s engineer for repowering of 35 Italian PV projects

London-based ContourGlobal has embarked on an extensive project to rehabilitate and enhance its Italian portfolio and hopes to boost the performance of the modernised sites by 43%, increasing the capacity of the company’s total Italian portfolio to 113MW.

As owner’s engineer, AFRY’s role will involve a range of services that includes reviewing project plans and permits, examining project documentation and necessary authorisations, visiting sites and inspecting materials, monitoring the construction process and supervising during the commissioning phase.

Paola Agrati, CEO of ContourGlobal Italy, commented: “We are continuously committed to improving the performance of our assets, and through this repowering and revamping project, we will significantly increase the installed capacity and efficiency of our solar PV portfolio in Italy, without additional land consumption and with important components of sustainability and circularity.”

As PV power plants age and technology improves, project owners are increasingly pursuing revamping and repowering strategies to replace outdated hardware or to gain greater power from the project through higher-powered modules.