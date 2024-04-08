AFRY awarded EPC work on 65MW PV plant in the Philippines

Engineering service company AFRY has been awarded the contract to construct a 65MW solar PV plant in the Philippines.
Owned by Amatera Renewable Energy Corporation (ARECO), a subsidiary of Thailand-based energy firm B.Grimm Solar Power, the project is expected to reach commercial operation during the first quarter of 2025, according to B.Grimm Solar Power.
AFRY will provide support for the installation of the Bacolod-based solar PV plant, including the interconnection facility up to the 69kV Bacolod substation.
This is the latest engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project for AFRY in the Philippines where it recently secured another construction project for a 172MW solar PV plant, this time for renewables operator Aboitiz Power. The EPC company has been involved in a variety of projects in the country, including ground-mounted, floating PV and rooftop solar.
Among the Southeast Asian countries, the Philippines is expected to have the fastest growth of solar PV in the coming years, going from less than 5GW of installed capacity in 2023 to over 30GW by 2030. This is according to a recent report from research firm Rystad Energy, which also expects floating solar to play a role in that growth.
A recent partnership in the country between US solar developer BrightNight and Filipino energy platform ACEN Corporation will help move towards that 30GW target. The partnership will develop a 1GW renewables portfolio and deploy over US$1.2 billion over the next five years.
