Alantra Solar bags €355 million for Italy PV portfolio

By Will Norman
November 7, 2025
Alantra Solar bags €355 million for Italy PV portfolio

Matrix Renewables, SOLV Energy power 284MW PV plant in Texas

Apple’s inaugural Australian solar deal covers 108MW Victorian project

Energy retailer Flow Power signs offtake deal with 400MW Stubbo Solar project in Australia

Italy NZIA auction closes with 1.8GW solar requests, France awards C&I PV tender

SolarEdge ships 1.47GW of inverters in Q3 amid optimism for C&I sales

Chinese polysilicon producers see improved profits, module makers still struggling

European PV module prices stabilise ‘at the bottom’ in October

Osaka Gas and Sonnedix to build BESS at 38.7MW solar PV project in Japan

Pacific Energy completes solar module installation at 35MW plant in Western Australia

Alantra Solarig investment portfolio
N-Sun Energy also secured a separate €50 million corporate financing facility with Bankinter. Image: Alantra.

Renewable energy asset fund Alantra Solar has secured €355 million to support the development and construction of five solar PV projects in Italy.

The financing from Italian banking group Intesa Sanpaolo was agreed with N-Sun Energy, a solar development platform joint venture between Alantra and Spanish energy developer Solarig. It will support the development and construction of five solar PV and agrivoltaic (agriPV) projects across Southern Italy, with a combined nameplate capacity of around 275MW.

The sites comprise the Ischia di Castro site in Lazio, Lecce and Minervino Murge projects in Puglia, and the Catania I and II sites in Sicily. Commercial operations at the sites are expected to begin by the end of 2027.

Alantra said the financing includes long-term loan facilities, a VAT facility, a debt service reserve line and guarantees related to power purchase agreements (PPA).

N-Sun Energy also secured a separate €50 million corporate financing facility with Bankinter.

Javier Mellado, managing partner at Alantra Solar said the financing “marks another milestone towards delivering N-Sun Energy’s 1.8GW portfolio and confirms the strong commitment of leading investors to our strategy.”

In February 2024, the company secured €50 million from Banca March to support its solar developments. N-Sun Energy was formed by Alantra and Solarig in 2023 to develop and bring online a 1.8GW solar portfolio in Italy and Spain. The platform is targeting €1.7 billion in investments.

The projects under the latest financing round include agriPV developments; Italy has been a leading market for agriPV , despite the complex development requirements for Italian projects. Last year, the Italian government moved to ban PV developments on agricultural land, as the agriculture minister decried the “wild installation of ground-mounted photovoltaics”. This move would have pushed developers towards more agriPV, though the ban was partially repealed in May.

Ribbon cutting of the Sitllhouse PV plant in Texas with Matrix Renewables and SOLV Energy delegates

Matrix Renewables, SOLV Energy power 284MW PV plant in Texas

November 7, 2025
Independent power producer (IPP) Matrix Renewables has completed the construction of a 284MW solar PV plant in Texas.
Image: European Energy.

Apple’s inaugural Australian solar deal covers 108MW Victorian project

November 7, 2025
Apple has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Danish developer European Energy for renewable electricity from the 108MW Lancaster solar park in Victoria, Australia.
Image Flow Power.

Energy retailer Flow Power signs offtake deal with 400MW Stubbo Solar project in Australia

November 7, 2025
Australian energy retailer Flow Power has secured an offtake agreement from the 400MW Stubbo Solar project in New South Wales to underpin the launch of its Flow Home residential energy service in the state.
A Sonnedix project in Italy.

Italy NZIA auction closes with 1.8GW solar requests, France awards C&I PV tender

November 6, 2025
The French and Italian solar markets have both moved forward in their latest public tender process for solar capacity.
A Trina Solar manufacturing plant.
Chinese polysilicon producers see improved profits, module makers still struggling

November 6, 2025
Third-quarter results show a clear split in the fortunes of China’s leading polysilicon and module producers, writes Carrie Xiao.
Owen High Res
Has the time once again arrived for utility-scale silicon carbide?

November 6, 2025
PV Talk: Owen Schelenz of GE Vernova explains why silicon carbide power conversion technology is once again on the agenda for utility solar.

