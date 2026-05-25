Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australia awards 7.8GW of renewable energy under Capacity Investment Scheme Tender 7

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Policy, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Fortescue starts construction on Western Australia’s ‘largest solar PV power plant’

News

Australia awards 7.8GW of renewable energy under Capacity Investment Scheme Tender 7

News

Can Europe become the next major market for Indian solar manufacturers?

Features, Interviews

‘We’re waiting on robotics for a big paradigm shift’

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Giant NextEra-Dominion merger should be met with ‘caution’ to avoid rate increases, groups warn

News

Polar Racking launches solar O&M services in North America and Caribbean

News

Shorter-term PPAs, sophisticated offtake structures lead discussions at Renewables Procurement & Revenue 2026

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Solar PV to dominate ‘electricity-led era’ of the future – BloombergNEF

News

SAEL commissions 600MW solar projects in Andhra Pradesh, India

News

Stewart Glass to expand Ohio solar glass facility

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A render of the Smoky Creek project in Australia.
A render of the 720MW Smoky Creek project in Australia. Image: Edify Energy.

Australia has announced the results of Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) Tender 7, awarding 19 projects that will deliver 7.8GW of renewable energy generation across the National Electricity Market (NEM), exceeding the original 5GW target by more than 50%.

The tender, which opened in October 2025, attracted 53 bids totalling 18.6GW of capacity.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Eight of the 19 selected projects are hybrid developments, combining wind or solar generation with battery storage to deliver over 2GW/7.9GWh of storage to the grid.

The hybrid projects reflect the continued trend toward integrated renewable energy systems that can provide dispatchable capacity, addressing grid stability concerns as Australia transitions away from fossil fuel generation.

According to ASL, the tender represents the largest allocation to date under the CIS framework, surpassing Tender 4’s 6.6GW outcome, which attracted 84 bids representing 25.6GW of capacity.

The organisation noted that the overallocation in Tender 7 suggests increased urgency from the government to meet its emissions-reduction targets, with wind projects accounting for 4.8GW of the awarded capacity, compared to 3GW for solar.

New South Wales (NSW) secured the largest share of awarded capacity, with nine projects totalling approximately 3.9GW of generation and 6.4GWh of storage. Queensland followed with five projects delivering 2.7GW of generation and 1.5GWh of storage.

The tender marks the final round in which NSW projects are eligible, as the state has now reached its maximum allocation under the CIS framework. New South Wales launched its biggest renewable energy tender in the state’s history earlier this year, running in parallel with federal initiatives. Victoria, Tasmania and South Australia also secured projects under the tender.

ProjectProponentTechnologyStateCapacity (MW)Storage Capacity (MWh)
Yanco Delta Wind FarmOrigin EnergyWindNSW1,498N/A
Bungaban Wind Energy ProjectWindlabWind (Hybrid)QLD1,1501,400
Theodore Wind FarmTheodore Energy DevelopmentWindQLD1,022N/A
Birriwa SolarACEN AustraliaSolar (Hybrid)NSW6002,400
Baldon Wind FarmGoldwind / OmniWind (Hybrid)NSW346132
Cellars Hill Wind FarmGamuda Renewables and Alternate PathWindTAS341N/A
Willatook Wind FarmENGIEWindVIC338N/A
Gundary Hybrid FacilityLightsource BPSolar (Hybrid)NSW3201,391
Bullawah Wind Farm Stage 1BayWaWindNSW300N/A
Dinawan Solar HybridSpark RenewablesSolar (Hybrid)NSW3001,200
Gunning Solar Farm Hybrid ProjectZero-E / Grupo CobraSolar (Hybrid)NSW290542
Whyte Yarcowie Wind FarmEDF Power SolutionsWindSA289N/A
Banana Range Wind FarmEDF Power SolutionsWindQLD228N/A
Weasel Solar FarmGamuda Renewables and Alternate PathSolarTAS200N/A
Wattle Creek Solar HybridSpark RenewablesSolar (Hybrid)NSW180720
Moranbah Solar FarmZero-E / Grupo CobraSolar (Hybrid)QLD171100
Bullyard ProjectEuropean Energy AustraliaSolarQLD97N/A
Kayuga Solar Farm and BESSEuropean Energy AustraliaSolarNSW85N/A
Woolsthorpe Wind FarmICA PartnersWindVIC72N/A

Solar projects with integrated storage are prominent among successful bids. ACEN Australia’s 600MW Birriwa Solar project in NSW includes 2.4GWh of battery storage, while Spark Renewables secured two hybrid solar projects in the state: the 300MW Dinawan Solar Hybrid with 1.2GWh of storage and the 180MW Wattle Creek Solar Hybrid with 720MWh of storage.

The prevalence of hybrid projects mirrors outcomes from Western Australia’s CIS Tender 5, which awarded 1.9GW of renewables with battery storage forming a core component of successful bids.

Wind projects dominate the awarded capacity, with the 1.5GW Yanco Delta Wind Farm operated by Origin Energy in NSW representing the largest single project and Australia’s biggest wind development to date.

Queensland’s Bungaban Wind Energy Project, developed by Windlab, will deliver 1.15GW of wind generation alongside 1.4GWh of battery storage, making it one of the largest hybrid developments in the tender.

The projects are expected to support more than 19,000 jobs during construction and more than 1,500 operations and maintenance positions over their lifetime.

Subject to final contract execution, developers have committed an estimated AU$504.6 million (US$361 million) in community-shared benefits, AU$678.7 million in First Nations benefits, and AU$257 million in Australian-made steel.

The CIS scheme provides revenue certainty through Capacity Investment Scheme Agreements (CISAs), which underwrite projects against agreed-upon revenue floors and ceilings.

This mechanism helps attract investment by mitigating financial risk for developers, ensuring projects can secure financing and reach commercial operation. The scheme offers both generation and storage support, with successful projects receiving capacity payments that complement wholesale electricity market revenues.

Australia officially opens CIS Tender 9

Running in parallel, the Australian government has officially opened registrations for CIS Tender 9 today (25 May), seeking an indicative target of 5GW of renewable energy generation across the NEM. Bids will close on 20 July 2026.

However, eligibility restrictions apply: NSW projects are ineligible as the state has reached its maximum allocation through previous tenders, while Victoria has limited solar-only projects to a total capacity of 470MW at the request of the state government.

The outcomes of Tender 8, which focuses on dispatchable capacity in the NEM and seeks 16GWh of storage, are expected to be announced in June 2026. Tender 10, targeting additional dispatchable capacity, is scheduled to open in June 2026.

ASL, australia, bess, capacity investment scheme, cis, CISA, energy storage, grid, nem, new south wales, pv power plants, queensland, solar pv, solar-plus-storage, south australia, tasmania, victoria

Read Next

Image: Fortescue.

Fortescue starts construction on Western Australia’s ‘largest solar PV power plant’

May 25, 2026
Mining giant Fortescue has begun construction on the 690MW Turner River solar PV power plant in Western Australia's Pilbara region.
At the same time, discussions around the EU–India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), concluded in January 2026, are raising a key question: could Europe emerge as the next major export destination for Indian solar manufacturers? Image: Flickr.
Premium

Can Europe become the next major market for Indian solar manufacturers?

May 22, 2026
As trade dynamics shift, could the EU become the next big market for Indian solar suppliers? PV Tech Premium explores the outlook with Wood Mackenzie’s Yana Hryshko and IEEFA’s Charith Konda.
Dominion Energy's Seabrook solar project in South Carolina. Image: Dominion Energy

Giant NextEra-Dominion merger should be met with ‘caution’ to avoid rate increases, groups warn

May 22, 2026
The planned merger of US utilities NextEra Energy and Dominion Energy should be met with “caution” by state lawmakers, according to a number of US clean energy and political non-profit groups.
The new division has been structured around five key service areas, including field inspections and mechanical assessments, remote monitoring and controls diagnostics, ongoing technical support, operator training programmes and monthly performance reporting. Image: Polar Racking.

Polar Racking launches solar O&M services in North America and Caribbean

May 22, 2026
Polar Racking has launched a Solar Asset Management Division to support operations and maintenance (O&M) activities across utility-scale and commercial solar projects in North America and the Caribbean. 
Solar PV panels and wind turbines at sunset

Solar PV to dominate ‘electricity-led era’ of the future – BloombergNEF

May 22, 2026
The world is entering an ‘electricity-led era’, with solar PV set to become the globe’s largest electricity generation technology by 2032, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BloombergNEF).
The projects named SAEL Solar MHP1 and SAEL Solar MHP2, were developed with an investment of nearly INR30 billion (US$311 million), spanning over 2,400 acres. Image: Unsplash.

SAEL commissions 600MW solar projects in Andhra Pradesh, India

May 21, 2026
Indian renewable energy company SAEL has commissioned 600MW of solar project in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. 
Newsletter

Most Read

Giant NextEra-Dominion merger should be met with ‘caution’ to avoid rate increases, groups warn

News

Can Europe become the next major market for Indian solar manufacturers?

Features, Interviews

Toyo Solar revenue up 177% following scaling up of solar cell and module production

News

GameChange Solar, First Solar partner on India-made thin-film module deployment

News

‘We’re waiting on robotics for a big paradigm shift’

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Ocean Sun inks MoU to deploy utility-scale floating solar across Asia

News

Upcoming Events

Vertex G3: Next-generation innovation for Lower LCOE and Higher Yield

Upcoming Webinars
May 27, 2026
9am BST / 10am CEST

Vertex N G3: Next-generation innovation for Lower LCOE and Higher Yield

Upcoming Webinars
May 27, 2026
9am BST / 10am CEST

RE+ South Africa

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 2, 2026
Johannesburg, South Africa

SNEC PV POWER & ES EXPO 2026

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 3, 2026
National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA