Australia awards 7.8GW of renewable energy under Capacity Investment Scheme Tender 7

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Eight of the 19 selected projects are hybrid developments, combining wind or solar generation with battery storage to deliver over 2GW/7.9GWh of storage to the grid.

The hybrid projects reflect the continued trend toward integrated renewable energy systems that can provide dispatchable capacity, addressing grid stability concerns as Australia transitions away from fossil fuel generation.

According to ASL, the tender represents the largest allocation to date under the CIS framework, surpassing Tender 4’s 6.6GW outcome, which attracted 84 bids representing 25.6GW of capacity.

The organisation noted that the overallocation in Tender 7 suggests increased urgency from the government to meet its emissions-reduction targets, with wind projects accounting for 4.8GW of the awarded capacity, compared to 3GW for solar.

New South Wales (NSW) secured the largest share of awarded capacity, with nine projects totalling approximately 3.9GW of generation and 6.4GWh of storage. Queensland followed with five projects delivering 2.7GW of generation and 1.5GWh of storage.

The tender marks the final round in which NSW projects are eligible, as the state has now reached its maximum allocation under the CIS framework. New South Wales launched its biggest renewable energy tender in the state’s history earlier this year, running in parallel with federal initiatives. Victoria, Tasmania and South Australia also secured projects under the tender.

Project Proponent Technology State Capacity (MW) Storage Capacity (MWh) Yanco Delta Wind Farm Origin Energy Wind NSW 1,498 N/A Bungaban Wind Energy Project Windlab Wind (Hybrid) QLD 1,150 1,400 Theodore Wind Farm Theodore Energy Development Wind QLD 1,022 N/A Birriwa Solar ACEN Australia Solar (Hybrid) NSW 600 2,400 Baldon Wind Farm Goldwind / Omni Wind (Hybrid) NSW 346 132 Cellars Hill Wind Farm Gamuda Renewables and Alternate Path Wind TAS 341 N/A Willatook Wind Farm ENGIE Wind VIC 338 N/A Gundary Hybrid Facility Lightsource BP Solar (Hybrid) NSW 320 1,391 Bullawah Wind Farm Stage 1 BayWa Wind NSW 300 N/A Dinawan Solar Hybrid Spark Renewables Solar (Hybrid) NSW 300 1,200 Gunning Solar Farm Hybrid Project Zero-E / Grupo Cobra Solar (Hybrid) NSW 290 542 Whyte Yarcowie Wind Farm EDF Power Solutions Wind SA 289 N/A Banana Range Wind Farm EDF Power Solutions Wind QLD 228 N/A Weasel Solar Farm Gamuda Renewables and Alternate Path Solar TAS 200 N/A Wattle Creek Solar Hybrid Spark Renewables Solar (Hybrid) NSW 180 720 Moranbah Solar Farm Zero-E / Grupo Cobra Solar (Hybrid) QLD 171 100 Bullyard Project European Energy Australia Solar QLD 97 N/A Kayuga Solar Farm and BESS European Energy Australia Solar NSW 85 N/A Woolsthorpe Wind Farm ICA Partners Wind VIC 72 N/A

Solar projects with integrated storage are prominent among successful bids. ACEN Australia’s 600MW Birriwa Solar project in NSW includes 2.4GWh of battery storage, while Spark Renewables secured two hybrid solar projects in the state: the 300MW Dinawan Solar Hybrid with 1.2GWh of storage and the 180MW Wattle Creek Solar Hybrid with 720MWh of storage.

The prevalence of hybrid projects mirrors outcomes from Western Australia’s CIS Tender 5, which awarded 1.9GW of renewables with battery storage forming a core component of successful bids.

Wind projects dominate the awarded capacity, with the 1.5GW Yanco Delta Wind Farm operated by Origin Energy in NSW representing the largest single project and Australia’s biggest wind development to date.

Queensland’s Bungaban Wind Energy Project, developed by Windlab, will deliver 1.15GW of wind generation alongside 1.4GWh of battery storage, making it one of the largest hybrid developments in the tender.

The projects are expected to support more than 19,000 jobs during construction and more than 1,500 operations and maintenance positions over their lifetime.

Subject to final contract execution, developers have committed an estimated AU$504.6 million (US$361 million) in community-shared benefits, AU$678.7 million in First Nations benefits, and AU$257 million in Australian-made steel.

The CIS scheme provides revenue certainty through Capacity Investment Scheme Agreements (CISAs), which underwrite projects against agreed-upon revenue floors and ceilings.

This mechanism helps attract investment by mitigating financial risk for developers, ensuring projects can secure financing and reach commercial operation. The scheme offers both generation and storage support, with successful projects receiving capacity payments that complement wholesale electricity market revenues.

Australia officially opens CIS Tender 9

Running in parallel, the Australian government has officially opened registrations for CIS Tender 9 today (25 May), seeking an indicative target of 5GW of renewable energy generation across the NEM. Bids will close on 20 July 2026.

However, eligibility restrictions apply: NSW projects are ineligible as the state has reached its maximum allocation through previous tenders, while Victoria has limited solar-only projects to a total capacity of 470MW at the request of the state government.

The outcomes of Tender 8, which focuses on dispatchable capacity in the NEM and seeks 16GWh of storage, are expected to be announced in June 2026. Tender 10, targeting additional dispatchable capacity, is scheduled to open in June 2026.