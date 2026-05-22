Polar Racking launches solar O&M services in North America and Caribbean

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Polar Racking said the business unit will support projects in the US, Canada and island markets, positioning the company as a “one-stop-shop” provider capable of supporting customers from equipment supply and installation through to long-term asset operations.

According to the company, the Solar Asset Management Division has been structured around five key service areas, including field inspections and mechanical assessments, remote monitoring and controls diagnostics, ongoing technical support, operator training programmes and monthly performance reporting.

“We have spent years in the field deploying racking and tracking systems across hundreds of sites in some of the most demanding environments in North America. We know what happens to these assets over time – and we know what asset owners need to protect their returns,” said Sam Alradhi, VP of operations at Polar Racking.

“This division was built in direct response to what our customers were asking for – a single, trusted partner who can support them from day one through the life of the project.”

The field inspection services will include alignment verification and structural integrity reviews intended to identify issues before they impact energy production. Meanwhile, the remote monitoring offering is designed to detect tracking logic faults, network performance issues and system response failures in real time, reducing reliance on reactive site interventions.

Additionally, the division will also provide site-specific training programmes for asset management teams to improve operational response times and strengthen internal maintenance capabilities. The Solar Asset Management Division will oversee field inspections, remote diagnostics, client reporting and operational execution across customer sites.

Earlier this year, Polar Racking entered the Australian market through its involvement in the 240MW Maryvale solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales, marking the company’s first deployment in the country.

The Maryvale project, located around 12km northwest of Wellington within the Central West Renewable Energy Zone (REZ), integrated a 172MW/409MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) alongside the solar installation.