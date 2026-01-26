Alberta approves Korkia’s 430MW solar PV portfolio

The Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) has granted approval to Finnish investor Korkia to build two solar PV projects in Alberta, Canada, with a combined capacity of 430MW.
The AUC granted power plant approval (PPA) for the two projects last week, which is a prerequisite for future project development in the province, and includes steps such as co-ordinating with Alberta Environment and Parks (AEP) to ensure a project does not significantly damage the local environment.
Korkia described the award as a “significant de-risking step” ahead of the final investment decision, but did not provide a further timeline for the remainder of the project work.
The two projects are currently planned to be the 268MW Uk Solar East project, and the 162MW Uk Solar West project, both in the county of Oyen, southern Alberta.
“This approval is not only important for us, but for the industry as a whole,” said Korkia country manager for Canada Kristina Sweet. “These projects advanced during a period of major transition and transformation in Alberta’s power sector, demonstrating what collaboration and determination can accomplish in a changing landscape.”
Korkia is developing a 1.5GW portfolio in Alberta, which forms part of a global portfolio that includes around 14GW of projects in “mid- or late-phase development”, according to the company. The company’s projects join a number of other PV projects that have received approval from the AUC in recent months, including a 325MW project near the City of Medicine Hat and a 1.7GW portfolio across the province.